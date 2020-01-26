Our View: Finding balance in life

A hallmark of Donald Trump’s first three years as president is his administration’s comprehensive crackdown on illegal immigration, a campaign promise evidently being kept.
The harsh measures are working, at least to keep illegal immigrants out of the United States. Illegal crossings across our border with Mexico have fallen sharply. The drop has been most striking on the western Arizona border. In some spots crossings are down nearly 95 percent. Illegal border crossings in areas of California and Texas also are slowing down.
But at what cost? How many who are turned back will be murdered or jailed?
The dominant attitude for Americans seems to be — not our problem. The age of caring in America is sunsetting, at least for now.
There is some logic in a get-tough approach, but likely not what you think. The real issue is — how can America take care of hundreds of thousands of immigrants fleeing war, cartels and daily executions when we can’t really take care of our own citizens?
America’s middle class is being swamped by a rising sea of extreme wealth at the top, menial jobs and poverty at the bottom. A large group, perhaps more than 50 million people, go about their lives without health-care insurance protection, making them just one injury or illness away from financial ruin.
What do average-wage workers think when the CEO of their company makes 100 times more than what they make a year? Do they look up and say to themselves, “I can be that CEO. There is opportunity for me in America.” The answer to that question is increasingly, no.
But that’s not what immigrants seeking asylum see. They see a nation where even the poorest-paying job still far exceeds the earning potential they have in their own countries. They see mansions and expensive cars, and the magnetic attraction of the “American lifestyle.” It’s all right there, on TV. How can you deny it?
That’s not the reality so many Americans live with. They, too, can see the wealth and opulent lifestyles — but they also get up before dawn, slog through freeway traffic to the first of the two jobs they work each day to pay the bills.
There are 2,153 billionaires on Earth, and as of the end of last year they held more wealth combined than 4.6 billion people, according to data collated from the Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report and Forbes’ billionaire rankings. About 160 billionaires have the same wealth as the poorest half of the world.
Economists came up with an analogy to put such a rich/poor gap in perspective: If a person sat on their wealth, with $100 bills stacked one on top of the other, most people on the planet would be sitting on the floor, a middle-class person from a developed nation would be about chair height, and the world’s two richest men would be sitting somewhere out in space.
According to the Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report and Forbes’ billionaire rankings, “Extreme wealth is a sign of a failing economic system …”
That’s not how people trying to escape the violence, repression and suffering in South and Central America see things. They see only the Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerbergs of the world, and think, I could be them.
But what they really want to be is workers in America trying to achieve the American dream. We see it in our Santa Maria Valley fields every growing season.
We shouldn’t take what people have earned away from them, but it’s clear our system needs more balance.