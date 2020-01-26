Our View: Finding balance in life

What do average-wage workers think when the CEO of their company makes 100 times more than what they make a year? Do they look up and say to themselves, “I can be that CEO. There is opportunity for me in America.” The answer to that question is increasingly, no.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But that’s not what immigrants seeking asylum see. They see a nation where even the poorest-paying job still far exceeds the earning potential they have in their own countries. They see mansions and expensive cars, and the magnetic attraction of the “American lifestyle.” It’s all right there, on TV. How can you deny it?

That’s not the reality so many Americans live with. They, too, can see the wealth and opulent lifestyles — but they also get up before dawn, slog through freeway traffic to the first of the two jobs they work each day to pay the bills.

There are 2,153 billionaires on Earth, and as of the end of last year they held more wealth combined than 4.6 billion people, according to data collated from the Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report and Forbes’ billionaire rankings. About 160 billionaires have the same wealth as the poorest half of the world.