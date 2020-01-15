Our View: Finding a place to live

The national Point in Time count of homeless people happens in two weeks, and this time around getting the most accurate numbers possible is crucial.

Actually, getting a proper count is always crucial, but this time it’s imperative locally because state officials are finally waking up to one of California’s biggest problems — a growing army of street people, homeless encampments, and downtown areas clogged with folks who have no shelter.

Experts estimate California is more than 3.5 million housing units short of what is needed. That fact has encouraged state lawmakers to consider compelling developers to build more apartments and other types of housing in core areas of our cities.

Not everyone is buying into the idea of increasing housing density in core areas. Local government officials throughout the state are objecting to the proposal, in large part because they believe state government should not tell them how to manage growth in their communities.

The right of self-determination is central to our form of democracy, as is the concept of local control when it comes to how our communities are to be developed. Local policy makers do not appreciate being dictated to by lawmakers at the state or federal levels. That, too, has been a cornerstone of the nation’s social development.