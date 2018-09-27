Recent information about Americans’ savings habits delivered good and bad news.
One report showed many Americans not having enough heft in their savings to put their hands quickly on $400 to resolve some kind of emergency. Late rent, car repair, uninsured injury or illness — doesn’t really matter the nature of the emergency, just that too many Americans have no room in their monthly budget to fix what’s broken.
A more recent study showed the average U.S. family has more than $16,000 in a savings account. That’s the good news. The bad news is that the median savings account holds just $4,830 — more than the first report, but because it is a median figure, lower than the average, which means most Americans have far less than the average.
Does this make you think about your own financial situation? It should, because our economy could soon be undergoing significant change, depending on the outcome of the Trump administration tariffs war with leading trade partners.
The aforementioned savings account statistics, whether averaged out or median, point to another key segment of the economy — personal debt.
According to a recent report by LeadingTree financial services, the consumer-debt picture has changed a lot since the Great Recession ended. Here’s a snapshot:
Mortgage debt has fallen a fraction, thanks in part to so many folks losing their homes due to the recession. Auto loans, on the other hand, have mushroomed, from $798 billion in 2008, to $1.13 trillion as of a few weeks ago. Credit card debt has grown also, from $966 billion in 2008, to just more than $1 trillion today. Personal loans have fallen more than 10 percent in 10 years, but student loans have skyrocketed more than 144 percent, from $627 billion in 2008, to $1.53 trillion now.
You aren’t hearing a lot about it, but many economists are worried — but then, economists always find something to worry about. In this case, because of the rise in personal debt in so many important categories, their concerns may be justified.
For example, experts at Bank of America believe the sale of existing homes, which has been flying high for a couple of years, has leveled off. And although gravity really isn’t a factor, the housing history is that when a market rises, rises, rises, then levels off, the next logical phase is a steady decline, or depending on other economic factors, a precipitous fall.
All of which brings us to the point, and it has to do with the mid-term election coming up the first Tuesday in November — choose your candidates well, and when attending the numerous candidate forums locally, make sure you understand how each candidate perceives the nation’s economy and its economic needs.
That’s not an easy assignment, considering that it often seems our elected leaders in Washington don’t really have a clue about building and maintaining a vibrant economy, one that keeps everyone’s heads above water, not just the super wealthy.
Not an easy assignment, but a critically important one. For example, if our leaders don’t come up with some solutions to cut into that pile of student debt, there will be entire generations of Americans who will be paying for their college degrees until they retire or die.
The credit card debt pile circles back to that issue of barely-afloat savings accounts, because if a family emergency occurs, and you don’t have the savings to cover it, you might just dig out the credit card to pay, making the debt issue worse.
Things to think about as we head for Nov. 6.