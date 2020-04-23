Our View: Filling the need in a crisis

Toilet paper, disinfectant wipes and people’s optimism aren’t the only things in short supply these days. Our communities desperately need food and blood.
That may sound a bit apocalyptic, but the description fits the situation in which we find ourselves.
The coronavirus’ effects are being felt throughout our North County communities, but our purpose today is narrowing down to specific impacts and to focus on two areas in which the need is greatest. Food first:
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has been operating at max capacity for weeks, and just in recent days has distributed more than 1.7 million pounds of healthy groceries and fresh produce to area families and individuals in need.
The Foodbank’s volunteer army has delivered food to nearly 6,000 senior citizens. Overall, more than 85,000 county residents have been helped, and the volunteers are handing out nearly 5,000 bags of food every week.
The agency is doing all it can, but it needs help from those who can lend a hand. Here is how you can do that:
If you’re in lockdown at home, have access to a smart phone or computer and have internet access, you can contact foodbanksbc.org, then follow the prompts on making a cash donation. The food-buying experts at the Foodbank can turn one of your donated dollars into several dollars worth of food purchases.
If you can get out and about, you can drop off shelf-stable foods at the Foodbank’s North County warehouse, 490 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria.
The organization can always use volunteers, and now more than ever. If you’re willing and able, contact the agency at the website listed above.
This virus bug is likely to linger for a while, which will only increase the need for the Foodbank’s services. Hunger hurts, but it really grinds a person down when we’re also worrying about being victimized by a nearly-invisible virus.
Now, about that blood: Among the first things that happened when Americans woke up to the perils of a coronavirus infection is people started canceling their appointments, including dates to donate blood.
At the same time, groups and organizations that put together community blood drives began eliminating scheduled events, which put a halt to more than 4,000 already-announced blood collection events nationwide.
The need for an increased blood supply became more apparent recently with the miraculous recovery of Louis Meza, a North County coronavirus victim, after local doctors used a novel form of oxygenating Louis’ blood through an artificial lung and heart — a process later used to save his wife, Melissa.
The need for blood for virus-related procedures has compelled hospitals nationwide to cancel elective surgeries, as doctors prepare for the peak of the coronavirus arc in America.
Health facilities also need plasma donations from those who have weathered the coronavirus infection, to use to save others in earlier stages of the disease.
Prospective donors should contact Vitalant in Santa Maria, 1770 S. Broadway, or call 805-542-8500.
Louis Meza certainly understands the importance of donating blood, and especially plasma from those who have survived the coronavirus: “It's not shameful that you have it. I'm not ashamed that I had the virus. But we can help a lot of people out there.”
It is that kind of spirit and courage that will help guide us through this pandemic, which is changing our everyday lives in so many ways.
