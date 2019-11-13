Managing the U.S. economy is tricky business, a fact well known to members of the Federal Reserve Board, which adjusts interest rates on an irregular basis.
Raising or lowering the rate causes ripples felt throughout the economy, and there can be adverse and/or unintended consequences. Consumers win or lose, depending on what the Fed decides to do.
That’s just one component of a nation’s economy. There also is the so-called underground economy, which is paid work or transactions that are not reported to the government, thus avoiding income taxes and burdensome regulatory oversight. Experts reckon America’s underground economy makes up about 20 percent of the gross domestic product, or about $1 trillion a year.
Farmers are very familiar with the underground economy, and local growers have for many years relied on foreign labor to work the fields.
In fact, the fortunes of many local farms depend on a steady flow of undocumented workers. That situation has changed since Donald Trump was elected president, partly on the basis of his vow to stop the stream of illegal immigrants into America.
It’s a noble mission with a less-than-noble outcome, at least so far. The administration’s impossible-to-breach wall at the border has proven itself easy to breach. Warehousing immigrant families has been a humanitarian and public-relations disaster. But the underground economy continues to flourish, in part because of undocumented workers.
Those setbacks seem not to have deterred the U.S. Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division recently from sweeping through California farm land, nailing growers for using, and in some cases abusing workers.
Recent sweeps zeroed in on compliance with transportation safety rules, identified widespread violations of federal law, and labor provisions of the H-2A visa program statewide. As one might expect, several farming operations on the Central Coast were among them.
Growers are in a tough spot when it comes to hiring. The belief that illegal foreign workers take jobs away from U.S. citizens vanishes when those jobs are in the fields. With the federal crackdown on illegal immigration, local growers have a difficult choice to make — break the law, or go broke. What would you do?
This latest Labor Department sweep resulted in $422,152 in back wages being recovered, to the benefit of 443 low-wage workers. There were also civil penalties assessed.
The sweep also snared H-2A and Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker violations, including a failure to provide safe housing, and failure to meet safe transportation requirements for workers.
These are issues with which local governments struggle on a daily basis. Santa Maria and surrounding communities are caught in the middle between factions demanding safe housing for workers, and local residents who don’t want workers in their residential neighborhoods.
This region is well known for its not-in-my-backyard attitude, but if not here, where? It’s a question that begs for a reasonable answer.
The underground economy, as illegal as it may be, obviously is important to the nation’s overall economic health. But how is it fair to those of us who work aboveground, and pay our taxes?
All of which circles back to the very real need for our elected leaders — the president and members of Congress — to find a way to work together on policies that bring the underground economy to the surface, while better accommodating the needs of America’s farmers to remain economically and financially viable. That means immigration policy reform, from the ground up.
It sounds so simple on paper, but a politically divided America makes such policy reform unlikely.