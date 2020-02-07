Our View: Farming for nation's greatness
Our View

Our View: Farming for nation's greatness

These are discomforting times for American farmers.

According to federal courts statistics, farm bankruptcy rates increased by 20 percent last year, the worst it’s been since 2011. Family farm operations are getting hit hardest.

It’s not just President Trump’s mercurial trade negotiations with major trading partners. The tariff drama almost wiped out the U.S. soybean industry last year, which would have spelled doom for hundreds of farms, mostly in the Midwest.

The tariff war coincided with years of depressed prices for U.S. farm products, a double whammy many farmers simply could not absorb, thus the soaring bankruptcy figures.

A more direct threat to border-state farms has been the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration, leaving many growers with not nearly enough seasonal workers needed to do the job — the majority of them coming from Mexico without documentation.

CNN reported in the summer of 2018 that Santa Barbara County avocado growers were struggling to find workers. Overall the California Farm Bureau reported that more than half the state’s farmers said they didn’t have enough workers to complete the must-do farm tasks.

This is what intellectuals like to call an existential threat, while normal folks — including most local farmers — would call it a potentially dangerous and unnecessary calamity for the local economy.

Maybe the celebrities in Montecito or the Santa Barbara elites don’t really understand or appreciate what is actually going on here in North County. Their only contact with reality comes with the purchase of fresh fruits, vegetables and excellent wines — from grapes grown in Santa Ynez Valley vineyards and crop fields in the Santa Maria and Lompoc valleys.

Many also don’t see the annual crop reports and their overall importance to the county’s economy. In fact, if not for the successful farm operations in North County, Santa Barbara County’s economy could shrivel like an avocado left too long in the summer sun.

Think of the county’s economy as a sleek sports car. Agriculture is the engine that makes it go, and as long as growers and ranchers are able to do their jobs, the county will continue to win races.

But if protracted trade wars and throttling immigration policy drive our growers and ranchers out of business, what will take their places in this county’s economic picture? Tourism? Retail stores? Industry?

Those are important pieces of the economic puzzle, but there is no way they could replace the billions of dollars agriculture contributes to the county economy, both in direct benefits and the ripple effect, year after year after year.

Uncertain trade policies and a dwindling supply of seasonal workers are harmful, and the evidence is demonstrated in the rising tide of farm bankruptcies. As of this writing, little is being done to keep the bankruptcy rate from soaring even higher.

The federal government created an exit from farm bankruptcy with a Chapter-12 filing specific to farmers and fishermen, allowing them to restructure rising debt. That was in 1980, a policy now four decades old and in need of updating.

Perhaps in a presidential election year President Trump will listen to the cries for help coming from farmers. The president recently spoke to a national farm gathering in Texas, but when he touted his administration’s successful new ethanol policy, the hall went dead silent, because at least to corn farmers the ethanol deal has been a sharp knife ripping through famers’ profits.

Santa Barbara County farmers are also feeling that sharp blade. What they want — and what all American farmers want — is policy stability, and to stay in business.

Roses & Raspberries: Keeping eyes on the ball
Editorial

Roses & Raspberries: Keeping eyes on the ball

OUR VIEW There are roses and raspberries aplenty when it comes to political campaigns, and it must be said that personal insults add absolutely nothing to any policy/issues debate, but instead turn what should be a promising discussion into a verbal free-for-all.

Our View: Making room for workers
Editorial

Our View: Making room for workers

OUR VIEW Measuring the true impacts of curbing illegal and/or legal immigration, and what those impacts will mean to the rest of us is a key talking point. It’s one of those crucial national issues that needs to be thoroughly examined, discussed and debated at length, and the policies decided upon by government officials with a clear understanding of unintended consequences.

Our View: Why not confront a problem?
Editorial

Our View: Why not confront a problem?

OUR VIEW: America’s economic health is vitally important, but so are the long-range prospects for continued good health and toxin-free living. The key is to find the proper balance between commerce and the environment. That doesn’t seem to be happening.

Our View: Finding nuclear options
Editorial

Our View: Finding nuclear options

OUR VIEW Congress continues to wrestle with the idea of a national nuclear waste repository. But wrestling is about all that happens during a partisan impeachment battle. Even if a deal is made, it would be more than a decade until such a facility would be ready to accept deposits.

