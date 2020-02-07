Our View: Farming for nation's greatness

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Maybe the celebrities in Montecito or the Santa Barbara elites don’t really understand or appreciate what is actually going on here in North County. Their only contact with reality comes with the purchase of fresh fruits, vegetables and excellent wines — from grapes grown in Santa Ynez Valley vineyards and crop fields in the Santa Maria and Lompoc valleys.

Many also don’t see the annual crop reports and their overall importance to the county’s economy. In fact, if not for the successful farm operations in North County, Santa Barbara County’s economy could shrivel like an avocado left too long in the summer sun.

Think of the county’s economy as a sleek sports car. Agriculture is the engine that makes it go, and as long as growers and ranchers are able to do their jobs, the county will continue to win races.

But if protracted trade wars and throttling immigration policy drive our growers and ranchers out of business, what will take their places in this county’s economic picture? Tourism? Retail stores? Industry?

Those are important pieces of the economic puzzle, but there is no way they could replace the billions of dollars agriculture contributes to the county economy, both in direct benefits and the ripple effect, year after year after year.