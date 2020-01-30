Our View: Face to face with realities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The fact that CO2 levels are rising is no surprise. There have been year-over-year increases since 1958, primarily driven by fossil-fuel combustion and deforestation, both of which Earth has in abundance.

The increase this year is significant because forests that usually act as a carbon sponge absorbing CO2 are now burning and emitting the gas into the air. The Amazon rainforest fires last year are just one example.

The issue is that the CO2 problem is fueling itself. Climate change has shifted wind patterns in the Pacific Ocean, making Australia even hotter and drier than it would normally be.

Climate-change skeptics and deniers are overlooking a simple fact — it’s happening, and mankind’s role in this frightening play is undeniable.

Given the reality of the situation, and the reticence demonstrated by world leaders with regard to doing much of anything meaningful to alter what seems to be an eventual outcome, the most prudent thing to do as an individual is to be ready for what likely is coming.

For us here on the Central Coast, the immediate concern is the end of winter storms, followed by the onset of dry, hot, windy conditions that make wildfires among the worst possible threats to this region. The earthquake threat is not seasonal. It is always there, lurking.