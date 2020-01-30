Our View: Face to face with realities

We spend a lot of time and editorial space each year writing about wildfires, how to protect yourself and your loved ones against wildfires, and how not to be the one starting a wildfire.
The reasons for such focused interest on that topic is obvious, or at least it should be. Wildfires are like tornadoes — when they hit, they destroy just about everything.
Most Californians are acutely aware of the wildfire threat, as are folks living in Australia, where raging fires have wiped about vast populations of wildlife, and forced Australians into the ocean to escape incineration, and now, we learn, are having a devastating effect on Earth’s atmosphere.
Fighting and defeating wildfires matters, for all the reasons stated above. The first of those mentioned are more or less personal dangers. The atmospheric impacts are global.
The Met Office, Britain’s official climate predictor, reports the fires raging in Australia will likely have an influence on weather patterns and global ecosystems throughout 2020.
The Mets’ current estimates suggest fires on the planet’s driest inhabited continent will release about 900 million metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, or about the same amount spewed by all commercial aircraft in a typical year.
The concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere is expected to go above 417 parts per million sometime in May. If so, that would make it one of the biggest annual increases since scientists began measuring in the mid-1950s. The readings are taken at a weather station in Mauna Loa, Hawaii.
The fact that CO2 levels are rising is no surprise. There have been year-over-year increases since 1958, primarily driven by fossil-fuel combustion and deforestation, both of which Earth has in abundance.
The increase this year is significant because forests that usually act as a carbon sponge absorbing CO2 are now burning and emitting the gas into the air. The Amazon rainforest fires last year are just one example.
The issue is that the CO2 problem is fueling itself. Climate change has shifted wind patterns in the Pacific Ocean, making Australia even hotter and drier than it would normally be.
Climate-change skeptics and deniers are overlooking a simple fact — it’s happening, and mankind’s role in this frightening play is undeniable.
Given the reality of the situation, and the reticence demonstrated by world leaders with regard to doing much of anything meaningful to alter what seems to be an eventual outcome, the most prudent thing to do as an individual is to be ready for what likely is coming.
For us here on the Central Coast, the immediate concern is the end of winter storms, followed by the onset of dry, hot, windy conditions that make wildfires among the worst possible threats to this region. The earthquake threat is not seasonal. It is always there, lurking.
We all know the drill. As our forests and hillsides turn from green to brown, we clear the dry fire fuel away from the structures on our property. We devise or resurrect last year’s emergency evacuation strategy. We make sure everyone in the family is on the same page, know the reunification locations, maintain and keep handy a survival kit that includes everything you’ll need to stay safe for a few days. And keep our fingers crossed.
The other element is just common sense that so many people ignore — don’t do thoughtless things that could start the small fire that turns into California’s next worst-ever wildfire. People who toss still-lit cigarette butts out car windows should be arrested and prosecuted.
Be ready.