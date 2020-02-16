Our View: Face to face with realities

Human trafficking and sexual assault are inextricably linked and, sadly, far too widespread in our society. The former relies mostly on social media connections, lies and deceit. The latter is a function of wanton disrespect for fundamental human rights.

The focus at the Lompoc vigil was on protecting our children, mostly pre-teens, teens and young adults who are targeted by trafficking predators.

These kinds of events, uncomfortable as they may be for many people, are vitally essential to preventing the spread of a dangerous disease in our communities — a disease whose foundation is buried in the sickest of human minds.

Kathleen Ramos, a counselor with the Rape Crisis Center, made it clear to attendees that although North County is relatively small, human trafficking happens here: “It is up to all of us to … educate the youth who are being affected by this, and it's time for us to say, ‘No more. We’re not afraid to talk about this topic.’”

The vigil also promoted a common, but crucial message for parents. Lompoc Police Capt. Kevin Martin said: “Parents, you want to know what's going on in your child's life? Kids aren't gonna like me right now, (but) look in their phone. … But more importantly than looking in the phones, keep communication open with your kid.”