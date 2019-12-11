The U.S. Defense Department has identified Vandenberg Air Force Base as one of the most at-risk military installations when it comes to water supply, a fact VAFB officials say is not a surprise given the area we live in, or a big concern because much of their water comes from the state.
There are a number of very evident reasons, however, that the local air base is at the top of the Pentagon’s water-scarcity list:
VAFB is in a region that experiences frequent and sometimes years-long drought episodes. There is almost always a high risk of wildfire in this area. The base uses a lot of water, especially during rocket launch events, in which large quantities of water are used to keep noise levels down, and in case of fire.
The irony of a military base situated next to the Pacific Ocean facing a possible water shortage is inescapable, even more so when the technology is available to turn sea water into potable water, which various countries and the U.S. Navy have been doing for decades.
In fact, a report by the U.S. Army last year said this: “What is … the most important asset required for winning any conflict? It is not a weapons system or even a bomb. Undeniably, that asset is potable water. … Essentially, our most important asset is scarce, and the military should pursue technology to take advantage of Earth's abundant salt water.”
The Navy has been working on new, cost-effective desalination technology for the past decade, the goal being to remove salt from ocean water without breaking the bank. It seems to us to be a no-brainer that on a planet on which 1 percent of the population is dependent on desalted water, while 14 percent will face severe water shortages over the next few years, that desal is, or at least could be a global answer.
The Navy also has floated a plan to reuse aging warships, but instead of mothballing them at considerable expense, turn them into floating desalination plants, one of which might be set up just offshore at Vandenberg.
The big snag for most government officials in California has been desal’s costs, mostly due to the need for complicated machinery and high energy consumption.
Still, when the region was in the midst of a protracted drought in the late 1980s and early ‘90s, voters in Santa Barbara approved a desal plant, whose product would cost them exponentially more than regular water costs, even knowing the plant might never be needed.
During that drought, a Montecito estate owner proposed trucking water in, saying he didn’t care how much it cost him. The goal was to protect his investment.
Think about it. The two things humans absolutely must have is air to breathe and potable water. And without the latter, the breathing part won’t be necessary for too much longer.
All this plays in to the prevailing scientific opinion that Earth’s climate is warming, bringing about conditions mankind has never experienced.
The planet itself is 70 percent ocean. So, one might think we have more than enough water to get along — but not without taking advantage of methods for turning sea water into drinkable water. That’s because just 2.5 percent of all the water on Earth is fresh water. The math is simple.
While climate science is nearly unanimous on the issue of warming, there remains much debate about what climate changes will mean with regard to weather patterns, the net affect on storm intensity and location, and drought.
Californians understand drought, because we’ve been through many dry spells. Maybe the VAFB situation is a push to think a little more carefully about our desal options.