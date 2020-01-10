Our View: Ensuring brighter futures

Try to set good examples. Be a role model, someone for your children to look up to.

Get your kids involved in something important. After-school programs are helpful, as are programs offered by community organizations and churches. Sports is an excellent outlet.

That’s where the Maldonado center comes into the picture, and it’s accessible to just about everyone in the Santa Maria Valley at 600 S. McClelland St. Here is just a taste of what kids can do there — sports of all kinds, aquatics in a spacious pool, teen-help programs of all sorts, arts, special-interest classes. You name it, and the Maldonado center provides it.

And it’s not just for kids. There are an array of adult programs, which dovetails with what the experts say about keeping youth out of the gang environment and parent/child engagement. That works both ways, with parents keeping a close eye on their sons and daughters, and those youngsters seeing their mom and dad participate in wholesome, fun activities and programs.

The object is to eliminate as many negative aspects of being a teenager in today’s world as possible, and substitute extracurricular activities that engage a kid’s mind and body. The more of that kind of stuff they’re into, the less likely they are to stray into a world from which too many kids never return.