Our View: Education's brave, scary new world

Many Californians may believe the University of California network of campuses is the largest on the planet. In fact, it’s not even close.
The UC system, which includes UC Santa Barbara just down the coast, has a total of just less than 300,000 students. By comparison, the Indira Gandhi National Open University in India has just less than 5 million enrollees.
Another fact that deflates UC’s enrollment status is that it is less than half the size of the student body at the State University of New York system.
Still, when UC administrators speak, people tend to listen, in large part because many of the UC schools are among the tops in the nation and world when it comes to science and technology programs.
Those UC decision makers announced last week the system will no longer use results from standardized testing as part of the criteria package for new admissions.
The UC regents voted unanimously to suspend SAT and ACT testing requirements for freshman applicants through 2024, and also eliminate such scores for California students after that.
The UC system will instead focus on creating its own test that will, in the words of administrators, “better align with the content the university expects students to have mastered for college readiness …”
The UC move could end the debate about the equality of standardized testing. Critics have long argued that standardized tests are inherently biased against low-income and minority students, instead favoring students whose families have the resources to afford prep courses. The result, they say, is highly qualified students being passed over for ones whose parents have deep pockets.
The recent college admissions scandal laid bare the reality of rich families buying their sons and daughters’ way into prestigious universities, several of which are in the UC system.
The new policy is likely to have a profound impact on UC’s future, but what about the rubber-hits-the-road major force in California higher education? We are referring to one of our favorite topics in this space over the years — California’s network of community colleges, which is, by far, the state’s biggest college system, with more than 2.1 million students at 115 campuses.
One of those is our very own Allan Hancock College, whose programs are chiefly responsible for training the Central Coast’s core work force: 70 percent of California’s nurses received their training and certification at a state community college; 80 percent of California police officers are trained at community colleges; nearly half who go on to earn a four-year degree in science, technology, engineering and math transferred from a community college.
The COVID-19 pandemic will fundamentally change many things in our lives — it already has — but some of the most significant changes will happen in higher education.
With that in mind, Hancock College and the community college network are strategically positioned to be key players in the reinventing of American society. The infrastructure and programs are all in place to take advantage of whatever direction we take when the coronavirus has been defeated or simply plays itself out.
And now is the time for lawmakers and higher-education administrators to make some important systemic changes, among the first of which would be for the community college system to expand and enhance the four-year degree programs at all of the system’s campuses.
Many educators believe the pandemic will cause an upheaval in scholastic norms, specifically fewer students enrolling in more expensive four-year schools, and more enrollees in cost-effective community college programs.
Allan Hancock College and its partners are ready.
