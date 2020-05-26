Our View: Education's brave, scary new world

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Many Californians may believe the University of California network of campuses is the largest on the planet. In fact, it’s not even close.

The UC system, which includes UC Santa Barbara just down the coast, has a total of just less than 300,000 students. By comparison, the Indira Gandhi National Open University in India has just less than 5 million enrollees.

Another fact that deflates UC’s enrollment status is that it is less than half the size of the student body at the State University of New York system.

Still, when UC administrators speak, people tend to listen, in large part because many of the UC schools are among the tops in the nation and world when it comes to science and technology programs.

Those UC decision makers announced last week the system will no longer use results from standardized testing as part of the criteria package for new admissions.

The UC regents voted unanimously to suspend SAT and ACT testing requirements for freshman applicants through 2024, and also eliminate such scores for California students after that.