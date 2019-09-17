How happy are you? It’s not a rhetorical question.
The personal finance website WalletHub surveyed all 50 states using 31 indicators of happiness, and California chimed in around the middle of the pack.
Stress levels may have a lot to do with overall happiness, and another WalletHub survey put Californians in 28th place for stress and anxiety among the 50 states. Folks in Louisiana and Mississippi graded out the most stressed, especially during hurricane season. Least stressed are Minnesotans, which makes you wonder, considering the long, bitterly cold winters there.
WalletHub also surveyed America to pinpoint cities with the happiest citizens. Plano, Texas, came out No. 1, but California cities claimed eight of the spots in the top-20, including No. 2 Irvine.
That part of the snapshot of America was disappointing from the perspective of Central Coast residents. The closest happiest cities to us were Oxnard and Bakersfield, which makes no sense whatsoever.
In the statewide all-around happiness check, California’s highest ranking was fifth spot in the suicide rate and number of hours Californians work. The worst ranking was a 30th place in overall safety. We also ranked a decent eighth in the percentage of depressed adults.
Yet another WalletHub report explains why California occupies middle ground in the overall happiness survey — the amount of credit card debt owed by Californians.
American consumers racked up nearly $36 billion in credit card debt in the second quarter of this year, an all-time record for the second quarter, and Californians were responsible for the biggest chunk of that debt, $4.4 billion.
We led a pack of the six biggest states, and were followed, in order, by Texas, Florida, New York and Illinois. As one might guess, the states with the smallest second-quarter debt increases were Delaware, North and South Dakota, Wyoming and Vermont.
President Trump is pestering Federal Reserve officials to further reduce the interest rate, which would help consumers but might not be good for the nation’s economy in the long run.
For example, if the Fed cuts rates at its meeting this week, U.S. consumers could save more than $1.6 billion on their credit card bills. That’s almost like a tax cut.
The average California household credit card debt is $10,175, after a $341 jump in the second quarter. The president’s insistence on the Fed cutting the target rate is supported by about two-thirds of American consumers.
Our debt problems pale in comparison to the government’s ballooning national debt of $22 trillion, but both forms of debt are ticking time bombs — especially if predictions of a coming recession turn out to be correct.
Think about it. The average California homeowner owes $334,925 in mortgage debt, while the national average is $192,749. The average Californian carries a $10,496 credit-card balance, fourth-highest nationally. The average student-loan balance in California is nearly $29,000, which is less than the national average of $37,173.
That last statistic bodes well for a state that produces graduates who often get higher-paying jobs than in other parts of the United States.
Still, total U.S. consumer debt is approaching $14 trillion, which includes mortgages, car loans, credit cards and student loans.
Government leaders at every level seem to have their heads buried in the sand when it comes to dealing with debt. That’s certainly true here in Santa Barbara County, with its onerous retirement-benefits and deferred-maintenance debt liabilities.
At some point, all those debts will have to be paid off. Piling that responsibility on future generations is unacceptable, self-destructive behavior.