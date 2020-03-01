Our View: Depending on vitality of a river

If global climate patterns remain on their current path, there will be battles over water, much as there were generations ago in Southern California.
A major contributor to the Southern California water supply is the Colorado River, which pumps in about 26 percent of the region’s water supply via the Colorado Aqueduct, which was built in the 1930s.
That’s how a lot of the water Southern Californians drink arrives in communities.
There’s a problem, and it’s happening at the source. Years of multiple water allocations and persistent drought have put the Colorado River under stress.
Climate scientists say a warming planet is about half the reason for the river flow’s 16-percent decline from 2000-2017, setting off a internecine squabble among the Colorado’s major recipients — California, Arizona, Utah, New Mexico, Wyoming and Nevada. Some might call it the Water Wars of the 21st century.
It’s a little like the nation’s power grid, which is divided into three major districts, the east, the middle and the west — except the electricity providers are less inclined to infighting than their water company counterparts.
You have free articles remaining.
There are about 50,000 water utilities and consortiums nationwide, and in many cases they can’t figure out a way to get along. We get a taste of that here in Santa Barbara County, with various water management agencies frequently disagreeing over who gets how much, and how our water supply is managed.
But our local spats are minor league compared to what happens down the coast from us, and even though this region is not dependent on Colorado River water, if that flow gets substantially choked off, the demand for water in Southern California is sure to spread into our region, especially with regard to water coming down from snow melt.
Of course, a few years of abnormally high winter rainfall amounts could deflect the damage, but as everyone who lives in California knows all too well, the next drought is always sitting there, waiting. And no one can say for sure if a drought will last one year or 100 years.
It’s that uncertainty that poses a dilemma for resource managers everywhere. Do we store water in the rainy times, so we’ll have water in the dry years? Of course. The trickier question is, how far to go in conserving during dry years? At one point a few years ago, in the midst of a long drought episode, one Santa Barbara official suggested people take showers together to save precious water. That city’s voters even approved spending millions on a desalination plant that was, for all intents and purposes, never really used.
That’s all ancient history that every long-time county resident knows. What many of them have to be wondering is why don’t local policy makers do more to prepare for the next big drought? We are able to manage the water we have, up to a certain point, but we seem incapable of having a truly long-range strategy to keep nearly a half-million residents from being waterless in a worst-case scenario.
And worst-case is not an exaggeration, at least here in California. We live constantly in the shadow of Murphy’s Law — whatever can go wrong will go wrong, eventually. Or something like that.
The Colorado River’s shrinkage is a warning sign, telling us our policy makers need to collaborate on a long-range strategy to guarantee a water supply.
Crime-fiction tough guy Jack Reacher has the best way of phrasing it: “Hope for the best, prepare for the worst.” A good motto for California.