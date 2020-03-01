Our View: Depending on vitality of a river

But our local spats are minor league compared to what happens down the coast from us, and even though this region is not dependent on Colorado River water, if that flow gets substantially choked off, the demand for water in Southern California is sure to spread into our region, especially with regard to water coming down from snow melt.

Of course, a few years of abnormally high winter rainfall amounts could deflect the damage, but as everyone who lives in California knows all too well, the next drought is always sitting there, waiting. And no one can say for sure if a drought will last one year or 100 years.

It’s that uncertainty that poses a dilemma for resource managers everywhere. Do we store water in the rainy times, so we’ll have water in the dry years? Of course. The trickier question is, how far to go in conserving during dry years? At one point a few years ago, in the midst of a long drought episode, one Santa Barbara official suggested people take showers together to save precious water. That city’s voters even approved spending millions on a desalination plant that was, for all intents and purposes, never really used.