So many questions for voters in the Nov. 6 election, so few days left to get answers.
We’ve been stressing for weeks the importance of this mid-term election to America and its citizens. For example, there is the question of which party will have majority control of the House, Senate or both. The answer likely will determine many of the national policy decisions made over the next couple of years.
One subject that seems to have been pushed aside but is one of the most important is the federal budget deficit and the national debt.
Lots of folks get those two confused, perhaps thinking one is the same as the other. They aren’t the same, and the implications of the federal budget deficit and the national debt are vitally important to America’s future.
The deficit is what the government spends over and above what it collects in revenue. That imbalance has reached its highest point since the middle of the Obama years, $779 billion and counting. Trump administration officials predict the deficit will climb to well over $1 trillion sometime within the next several months.
One of the problems is the tax-reform package that cut corporate taxes, thus reducing the amount of revenue the government collects. That’s great for corporations, but not so great for the average American taxpayer. Another problem is that normally the government runs a deficit to compensate for a faltering economy, but the current economic situation is mostly positive.
Now, on to the national debt, which is what this country owes other countries, a result of borrowing money to support our government functions. That number is $21 trillion and counting.
The potential problem here is that significant amounts of that debt are held by China and Saudi Arabia, both of which have been very much in the news lately — the Trump administration having declared economic war on China via trade tariffs, while seemingly soft-peddling Saudi Arabia’s admitted involvement in the death of a well-known Washington Post columnist.
If either China or Saudi Arabia reacts adversely and decides to call in those debts, the U.S. government is in deep trouble. If the relationship between President Trump and the Saudi ruling family goes sour, that country could retaliate by driving up oil prices, essentially punishing U.S. consumers for our government’s mishandling of foreign relations and policy.
The interest our government owes on debts held by other countries totals $7 trillion over the next eight years. That amount must be paid, which means the check goes in the mail, robbing U.S. taxpayers of $7 trillion that could be used as a down payment on repairing America’s aging infrastructure.
Many voters may not see this as a big deal, or perhaps don’t care, but the fact is that both the budget deficit and national debt can have enormous consequences for U.S. consumer/taxpayers. Deficits tend to drive up interest rates on just about all borrowing.
Deficits and debt also are an anchor on wages for the average American worker. If the debt rises as projected, the average family of four’s income could decrease by $16,000 over the next 30 years. How do you feel about earning less when everything costs more?
It’s not a rhetorical question, but one every taxpaying wage earner should ask of congressional candidates in the Nov. 6 election. Fiscal responsibility was once a cornerstone of Republican economic policy. It should be the bedrock economic policy of both major political parties and every other American.
Think about your wallet when you vote.