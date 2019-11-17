It used to be that Americans had an innate fear of flying. We still do, but so many other things have been added to the list of fears.
For example, commuters usually travel over one or more bridges on the way to work, and then again on the way home. Tens of thousands of U.S. bridges have been deemed structurally unsound, with a high risk of collapse. It’s a motorist's nightmare.
We can add dams to the list. Most people don’t spend much time worrying about dam safety, but millions of us should.
The American Society of Civil Engineers reported last year that more than 90,000 dams throughout the nation are more than a half-century old. Materials used to create a dam range from concrete to dirt, and those things get old and tired.
The engineers’ report didn’t specifically say those dams will soon collapse, but did suggest that more than $64 billion should be spent repairing them. Fixing just the federal dams alone would cost about $25 billion.
But the real problem is that so many U.S. dams are privately owned, which when added to the federal list of 1,688 high-hazard dams owned by government agencies would likely more than double the risk level.
America has had some catastrophic dam failures over the years, the big one being the Johnstown, Pennsylvania breach in 1889, which killed 2,208 people. The planet’s worst dam disaster occurred in Zhumadian, China, killing 171,000, and leaving 11 million homeless.
Californians had a dam-disaster wake-up call two years ago when the Oroville dam began failing, compelling more than 200,000 downstream residents to seek higher ground. The dam eventually held, no one was hurt — except taxpayers. The state spent $1.1 billion to repair the weakened structure.
You have free articles remaining.
The Society of Engineers puts several California dams on the structurally endangered list, including Del Valle Dam, Castaic, Pyramid, Antelope am, Frenchman, Grizzly Valley am and Cedar Springs. They’re all earthen dams, or earth and rock, and very similar in construction to the Oroville Dam.
Fortunately, California has the nation’s most comprehensive dam safety program, with an annual budget of $20 million, and a 77-person staff. The program’s expansion was part of the wake-up call following the near miss at Oroville.
Unfortunately for the rest of the country, what California spends on dam safety is about a third of what all the other states combined are spending on dam safety programs. When governments are strapped for cash, dam safety falls dramatically on a state’s spending priority list.
These kinds of reports only add to the stress level triggered by what Americans have to worry about. We understand that, and acknowledge the sky-is-falling nature of such revelations. Still, the nation’s infrastructure is in pretty bad shape, and would require trillions of dollars to fix — trillions many lawmakers might decide would be better used elsewhere.
But it is definitely something to think about as you wonder about the safety of that bridge you’re crossing. Just as the viability of dams could be a matter of some concern as you toss and turn at night in your downstream home.
Our leaders talk about fixing the nation’s infrastructure, but so far, it’s just talk. At some point federal, state and local governments need to consider how kicking the infrastructure can down the road is a losing game, and the longer we wait to make those repairs, the more expensive they will be.
Fixing America’s stuff isn’t all that politically appealing as some candidates’ talking points, but it needs to be done.