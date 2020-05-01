Our View: Creating sanctuary for data

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The latest investigation by the Santa Barbara County Grand Jury reveals that the nine local governments in our county are ill-prepared to deal with cyber attacks. Here is why this may be one of the jury’s most important reports:

Last year, 205,280 businesses and organizations nationwide reported ransomware attacks, which is 41 percent higher than in 2018. The average payment — or call it what it really is, a ransom demand — to release files soared to $84,116 in the final three months of 2019, more than double what was paid in the previous quarter. Last December, that ransom payout averaged $190,946, with several larger organizations having to deal with ransom demands in the millions of dollars.

According to the FBI, most of the attacks are coming from overseas, with some of the major players being Iran, North Korea and Russia. The U.S. Justice Department has indicted hackers in those countries, but when it comes to actually extraditing those criminals for trial, they might as well be on Jupiter or Mars.

City and county governments show up high on records lists kept by federal agencies because they are required by law to report ransomware attacks, and also because they are generally the most vulnerable.