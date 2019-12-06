Santa Maria officials are taking another trip into the world of public art, two years after the first journey was derailed by objections from local developers.
The problem then was that builders didn’t like the city’s strategy of tacking a development fee onto a laundry list of existing development fees to support a public art program. Their argument is that any extra fees would further discourage developers from putting up badly-needed housing.
They’re right about that. One reason Central Coast housing prices are sky-high is that, over the years, various governments have layered on one fee or another, usually to pay for, or defray the expense of non-housing-related programs.
The developers’ fee concerns were resolved at Tuesday’s meeting when the City Council approved the Master Art Plan, but scrapped the proposed developer fee. Instead, funding through other means will be sought.
This is good news for the city and its residents, because we can say without equivocation that a city-sanctioned public art program could have enormous benefits for Santa Maria and the Central Coast.
Public art is as old as art itself. Among those who have contributed to a public art portfolio are Michelangelo and Pablo Picasso. The general belief is that public art enriches the community in which it appears, and improves residents’ quality of life through its ability to beautify a municipal environment. Public art also tends to fire up a viewer’s imagination, encourage thought and compel discourse that might not otherwise occur.
Another issue, however, is that public art is often confused with graffiti, which many Americans see only as vandalism. It can certainly be that, but if a person has an eye and appreciation for art, a lot of graffiti is truly inspirational folk art.
You have free articles remaining.
The proposed quarter-percent development fee to pay for a public art program could have worked fine, given that fees charged by other cities in metropolitan areas such as Los Angeles and New York City are much heftier for their public art programs.
Still, Santa Maria is not L.A. or the Big Apple, and any fees that restrict housing development can be a a problem, so the city made a good call. A way to resolve that issue could involve a public/private partnership, which is what the council vote came down to.
One could also make a reasonable argument for diverting a portion of taxpayer funds for public art projects, because in theory at least, everyone in a community benefits from such programs.
That was the goal of city officials when they resurrected the public art proposal, trying to get beyond the impasse on the same idea two years ago. Work on a master public art plan actually began four years ago with the aim of encouraging art in city spaces, building a sense of neighborhood and community pride, beautifying public venues and encouraging a more walkable city — all elements in the city’s overall scheme of reinventing the downtown core.
The plan that was approved Tuesday maintains the city’s goal of creating and maintaining funding sources for projects such as memorials, historical monuments, murals, sculptures, mosaics and other artwork — only without dinging developers.
Truthfully, anything government officials can do to get citizens more fully engaged, actually talking instead of shouting at each other would be a net plus for everyone, including developers.
A nation now divided along ideological lines could really benefit from the influence of beautiful art in public spaces, so maybe we could talk about something besides fractured politics and a drastically warming planet.