USA Today has among the largest daily circulations in the United States, at 2 million-plus, which means up to 7 million people a day are reading its news pages.
A newspaper with that reach understandably needs a large news-gathering staff, a significant number of whom recently fanned out across the nation to do stories on teachers.
We bring this up because our news stories about, and editorials in support of local school bond measures on the Nov. 6 ballot focused on infrastructure, the repairs needed at North County’s aging campuses. The USA Today report gave us another perspective, and it’s an important one.
Now, keep in mind that the bond proposals do not contribute directly to teachers or their pay. But fixing schools is definitely a major benefit to teachers, many of whom now must cope with crumbling fixtures, and in some cases, even crumbling schools.
The USA Teams came back with more or less the same conclusion — that teachers are worried about far more than their skimpy paychecks. Of major concern are the facilities in which they teach, and the disrespect they feel from a large percentage of the public.
For the purposes of this commentary, we’ll zero in on attitudes, and how fixing what’s broken in school infrastructure could help teachers, giving them the opportunity to do an even better job of teaching.
The USA Today report reveals that, for the first time since polling began on this issue a half-century ago, a majority of Americans say they would prefer their children not become teachers.
Pay is a major issue, but so is the belief that teachers work nine months, then laze around all summer. The fact is, nearly one in five teachers works a second job, with average earnings of about $5,000 extra. Even with that second income, most teachers rank near the bottom on their community’s salary ladder.
Another fact revealed is that the average teacher spends nearly 54 hours a week teaching and on other classroom-related activities. It’s not a 9-to-5 job, by any means.
Nearly half of all teachers nationwide spend up to $250 a year of their own pocket money on classroom supplies and other teaching-related materials. About 7 percent of teachers are spending $1,000 or more a year out-of-pocket.
It is small wonder that teacher job satisfaction is falling steadily, and has been since the mid-1980s.
So, how will voters’ approval of school bond measures help teachers? The real question should be, how could it not help?
Think about it this way: If you work in an office, and have to worry about ceiling tiles falling on your head, or it being too hot in the summer or too cold in the winter, what do you think your job performance evaluation would be, compared to if those problems were fixed?
Working conditions are an integral part of having a good working environment. If conditions are bad, work performance will, of necessity, suffer. In a production company, poor conditions usually equate to lower output. In a school, the “product” is an educated young person graduating or moving on to the next level. Just based on the production-company model, better facilities will equate to a better learning environment, which by extension means a better teaching environment.
Repairing schools won’t solve the issues of respect and pay, but it should help teachers complete their assignment of educating our children.
And that’s a big reason why we support passage of school bond measures on the Nov. 6 ballot.