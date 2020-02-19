Our View: Counting to assist communities

The number of people counted in every state determines how many seats that state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives, and because so many Americans gravitate to warmer, sunnier weather, states in the West and South are expected to reap representational additions.

Census results also determine how local, state and congressional voting districts will be drawn, with the goal of avoiding gerrymandering that favors individual political parties. That is the goal, but the outcomes are often quite different.

The final count also determines the share of federal funding each state will receive, tax money we send to Washington, and Washington presumably sends some of it back to help pay for health, housing, education and infrastructure programs.

Accurate census data — as in counting everyone — is crucial for first responders and disaster-recovery efforts. Knowing where people are in the midst of a chaotic situation can, and does save lives.

The census count is the foundation for a host of other government surveys, and having accurate data helps policy decision-making at every level of government. And because the census occurs only once every 10 years, getting it as right as possible has lasting effects on services and programs most Americans rely on.