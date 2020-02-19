Our View: Counting to assist communities

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla will be in Santa Maria next Monday to host a town hall meeting on the 2020 Census.
Everyone is invited, and it would be helpful — although highly improbable — if everyone living in the area showed up at 6 p.m. in the Pope Auditorium at Santa Maria High School.
City and state officials don’t really need to worry about having every resident on hand for the discussion, because even though the law requires participation, too many Americans simply ignore the law to be counted.
In fact, last month’s Point in Time exercise could be used as a beta test for the once-a-decade census count. Officials cannot force homeless people to participate in that count, and those who opt out do so for a variety of reasons.
The main reason the 2020 census count won’t be complete is that many, if not most of the people living illegally in the United States will be worried that coming out of the census closet could get them jailed and/or deported.
And considering the federal government’s current attitudes about illegal immigration, those concerns are valid. The Trump administration ordering Border Patrol SWAT teams to hunt down illegal immigrants in so-called sanctuary cities sends a message to the undocumented folks to lay low.
You have free articles remaining.
The U.S. Constitution stipulates that everyone living within the United States be counted. It’s a fairness issue, but it’s also a matter of concern for everyone living here. Here’s why:
The number of people counted in every state determines how many seats that state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives, and because so many Americans gravitate to warmer, sunnier weather, states in the West and South are expected to reap representational additions.
Census results also determine how local, state and congressional voting districts will be drawn, with the goal of avoiding gerrymandering that favors individual political parties. That is the goal, but the outcomes are often quite different.
The final count also determines the share of federal funding each state will receive, tax money we send to Washington, and Washington presumably sends some of it back to help pay for health, housing, education and infrastructure programs.
Accurate census data — as in counting everyone — is crucial for first responders and disaster-recovery efforts. Knowing where people are in the midst of a chaotic situation can, and does save lives.
The census count is the foundation for a host of other government surveys, and having accurate data helps policy decision-making at every level of government. And because the census occurs only once every 10 years, getting it as right as possible has lasting effects on services and programs most Americans rely on.
The census-counting procedure didn’t change much over the nation’s first 230 years, with questionnaires delivered or mailed to households, and an army of census-takers with clipboards in hand. That changes with this year’s count. The feds are encouraging folks to fill out their questionnaire online, part of a general high-tech makeover at the U.S. Census Bureau.
So with the best interests of our country, state and community in mind, we encourage a huge turnout at Monday's town hall meeting so that all residents get first-hand information about the census process, educate themselves and allay any fears they might have.