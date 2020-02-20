Our View: Counting down to primary

February is a short month, except this time around it has an extra day because of leap year. So, you have another day to consider your California presidential primary strategy.
Voting officially began last week, but if you’re a traditional sort, the at-the-polls event takes place Tuesday, March 3. After the Democrat debacle in the Iowa caucuses, lots of folks are wondering how best to safely cast their ballot. There are things to consider as we head to the March 3 primary.
First, you’d think with all the high-tech innovations in recent years that counting votes would be faster, not slower. On the other hand, what’s the rush?
Americans are by nature and inclination hard-wired for speed. We seem to thrive on the need for instant gratification, so learning who won an election, immediately, feels right in the cyber age.
Actually, Americans could do with a bit of slowing down, especially when it comes to making ballot-box decisions that could and likely will have enormous impacts on our lives.
Slower is better because although President Trump has no serious opposition on the Republican side, the Democrat presidential race is still close, even after a string of debates. There are several Democrat candidates clustered at the top, but they still have a lot of debating — and back-stabbing — to do before a front-runner emerges.
You have free articles remaining.
The interesting factor is that while California has been and continues to be the hub of high-tech innovation, election officials are warning that getting a final count from the March 3 primary may take a while longer than usual.
All things considered, there’s no surprise there. California has a reputation for snail-pace vote counting, the March 3 ballot is loaded, and many of the state’s counties haven’t moved up to the hyper-fast voting system technology.
Also, there have been some significant changes in how and when Californians can vote. For example, while the state has allowed election-day voter registration at county elections offices, this year people who need to register can do so at any polling place or vote center, up to the voting deadline of 8 p.m. on election day.
That new feature will likely favor Democrats in a state already top-heavy with voters registered as Democrats. At last count, there were about twice as many registered Democrats as there are registered Republicans. Maybe that’s why President Trump gets a little peevish in his dealings with California.
But that new wrinkle in election-day registration rules makes it highly likely there will be a traffic jam when it comes to counting ballots. Elections officials say the anticipated rush of last-minute voters means the counting process could take weeks to determine the Democratic primary winner. The 21st District House of Representatives count in 2018 took a month before the GOP incumbent conceded to the winning Democrat.
California already takes longer than other states to count votes, and allowing ballots postmarked by March 3 to be counted as long as they arrive within three days of the voting date may add to the delays.
And, of course, because of the super-heated political climate, officials expect a huge turnout for the presidential vote, which should help down-ballot races. It has always been our view that the bigger the turnout, the more representative the outcome in accurately reflecting what California citizens truly want.
The slow vote count is a problem mostly for candidates, especially those who come out on top and use the victory for momentum. It’s all about the optics.