Our View: Counting down to primary

The interesting factor is that while California has been and continues to be the hub of high-tech innovation, election officials are warning that getting a final count from the March 3 primary may take a while longer than usual.

All things considered, there’s no surprise there. California has a reputation for snail-pace vote counting, the March 3 ballot is loaded, and many of the state’s counties haven’t moved up to the hyper-fast voting system technology.

Also, there have been some significant changes in how and when Californians can vote. For example, while the state has allowed election-day voter registration at county elections offices, this year people who need to register can do so at any polling place or vote center, up to the voting deadline of 8 p.m. on election day.

That new feature will likely favor Democrats in a state already top-heavy with voters registered as Democrats. At last count, there were about twice as many registered Democrats as there are registered Republicans. Maybe that’s why President Trump gets a little peevish in his dealings with California.