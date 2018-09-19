For folks who’ve been around for a few years — maybe more than just a few years — talking about November's election details in September may seem a bit odd.
It used to be that all the action came when the polls opened on election day. Not so much these days. Mail-in ballots — once known as absentee ballots — go in the mail early next month, and perhaps a majority of Central Coast voters will do their duty long before Tuesday, Nov. 6.
The approaching election isn’t a presidential contest, but it’s a very important event, which explains why all sorts of political forums are taking place throughout the region. Here’s some advice — if you need to know more about the candidates and the ballot initiatives, put some or all of those forums on your calendar.
Think of politics as a giant pyramid, and sitting at the very top is the presidency and seats in Congress. As you move down toward the base of the pyramid you have offices at the state, county and local levels.
Just because local offices are at the bottom of the pyramid does not make them any less important. In fact, in very fundamental ways, the bottom of the political ladder is the foundation for the entire structure. We may think globally, but we all pretty much act locally.
Political forums are perfect venues for getting people and issues straight in a voter’s mind. Sitting in the audience, you get to see candidates up close and personal.
That’s far different from the political ads bombarding TV, the tone of which is too often nerve-gratingly negative. Or as the late Vice President Spiro Agnew referred to the media covering campaigns: “The nattering nabobs of negativism.” Agnew didn’t make up that gem. It was the work of columnist and speech writer William Safire.
The forums are a great place to begin your quest for solid information about candidates and local issues. Another good place is the local League of Women Voters’ election-related material, all of which can be found on the web.
We use all sorts of resources to make our decisions about what and/or who to support. Over the years we’ve backed away from endorsing a full slate of candidates, because we believe those are personal choices best left to voters. But we will soon be weighing in on state and local ballot measures.
We consider the weeks leading up to an election to be a journey of discovery, a path leading the way to the future. And as we mentioned earlier, even though the presidency is not up for grabs, lots of important congressional seats certainly are, and we’re hoping a newly-constituted Congress will show more backbone than recent iterations have.
And it is critically important that you register to vote, then carry the process to its conclusion, either at the polls on Nov. 6, or from the comfort of your home filling out a mail-in ballot.
If you can’t find good reasons to attend the forums, you just aren’t interested in choosing elected leaders or deciding issues that affect everyone in our cities, county, state and nation.
We certainly do not want to come off as trying to shame people into voting, but the fact is that there is no such thing as an unimportant election, because in every citizen’s vote is a commitment to their community, state and nation we all love so much. Participation also sends a powerful message to candidates about the path to the future voters want leaders to take.