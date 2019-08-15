Spoiler alert: If you are one of those people who deny climate change, even if you’re just skeptical, this might be a good time to move on to another section of the paper.
A report from the United Nations explains how the planet’s warming trend affects the land, calling it a “vicious cycle.” Vicious cycle seems an appropriate description of how human-caused climate change is degrading land, while conversely, the ways in which people are using the land are making global warming worse.
Perhaps a better description would be vicious circle, because the damage caused by humans is coming back around to damage the human race.
NASA climate scientist Cynthia Rosenzweig, a report co-author, explains: “The cycle is accelerating. The threat of climate change affecting people’s food on their dinner table is increasing.”
Rising sea water level is one thing, as are more devastating storms and epic drought episodes. Climate change eating into our ability to produce enough food is a crisis of a different magnitude. We can always escape to higher ground, or stay sheltered from a storm. But when the food is gone, so are we.
The U.N. report goes on to explain that Earth’s land masses, which make up less than a third of the globe, are warming twice as fast as the planet collectively. Heat-trapping gases are causing demonstrable problems in our atmosphere, but land masses have been less discussed as a key factor in climate change. The report was written by a consortium of more than 100 scientists and approved by diplomats from nations around the world at a meeting in Geneva.
The bottom-line emphasis in the report is that moving to sustainable land management is one key to solving the climate-change puzzle. But it has to start soon.
The biggest problem is that the aforementioned warming issues can and likely will impede a shift to more sustainable food production methods. It will be man against nature, just as it was in the earliest phases of human existence.
We live in the midst of an agricultural region, and local growers are painfully aware of the way climate affects crop production.
North County residents need only to talk to wine-grape growers to get a taste of the magnitude of production issues. They’ll likely mention high pH and potassium, volatile acidity, yeast assimilable nitrogen, heat, cold. You name it, local growers worry about it.
For North County vegetable growers the monsters are drought, government regulations, migrant labor shortages, water rights, urban encroachment and extreme weather. You name it, local growers worry about it.
And it doesn’t take much in the way of climate change to ignite an eruption of problems. In the U.N. report’s worst-case scenario, food-security issues advance from moderate to high risk with just a few more tenths of a degree of warming. If the planet’s temperature rises just 1.8 degrees, the risk level spikes to “very high.”
The problem for local growers is that the changes being suggested — including no-till farming and specifically-targeted fertilizer application — are not easy changes to make, and it can be expensive. American agriculture is a business, not a public service.
That public could help by changing eating habits, reducing consumption of the types of foods that end up exacerbating the warming problem, and that, too, can be challenging.
But it has to be done. Most of the science community predicts many of the world’s land regions will have “unprecedented climatic conditions by the mid to late 20th century.”
The clock is ticking.