Our View: Clouding the skies even more

A coronavirus pandemic is sweeping the planet, oil prices are tanking, and prices at the pump are tumbling.

But those who might otherwise be buying fuel to take the family on a trip don’t have any safe place to go.

Lockdowns to keep the virus from spreading are having all sorts of impacts. For example, while Italy and Italians suffer tragically from virus infections and fatalities, the canals in Venice have cleared up, and people can see dolphins, other fish and seabirds frolicking for the first time in decades. As people stay home, downtowns across the planet have the cleanest air they’ve experienced in many years. Unintended consequences of a global disaster.

The cleaner-air aspect gained focus earlier this week when the Trump administration announced plans to roll back gas-mileage rules established by the Obama administration. In fact, the new paradigm would reduce the annual mileage increase requirement from Obama’s 5-percent improvement, to less than 2 percent under the Trump mandate.