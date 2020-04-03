Our View: Clouding the skies even more

A coronavirus pandemic is sweeping the planet, oil prices are tanking, and prices at the pump are tumbling.
But those who might otherwise be buying fuel to take the family on a trip don’t have any safe place to go.
Lockdowns to keep the virus from spreading are having all sorts of impacts. For example, while Italy and Italians suffer tragically from virus infections and fatalities, the canals in Venice have cleared up, and people can see dolphins, other fish and seabirds frolicking for the first time in decades. As people stay home, downtowns across the planet have the cleanest air they’ve experienced in many years. Unintended consequences of a global disaster.
The cleaner-air aspect gained focus earlier this week when the Trump administration announced plans to roll back gas-mileage rules established by the Obama administration. In fact, the new paradigm would reduce the annual mileage increase requirement from Obama’s 5-percent improvement, to less than 2 percent under the Trump mandate.
As you might imagine, such change will not happen without a fight. States, including California, and environmental groups will challenge the Trump rules, and it seems inevitable that a U.S. District Court will issue a temporary order freezing them until it decides whether they are legal. After that decision is made, the losing side will almost certainly seek relief at the U.S. Supreme Court, with its 5-4 conservative majority. All of which could take several years.
Trump administration officials insist the lower requirements for automakers will benefit the U.S. economy, make vehicles more affordable and “save lives,” according to an EPA spokesperson, who didn’t explain how those objectives would be accomplished.
Critics of the administration’s rollback strategy insist the lax rules will contribute to air pollution, encourage the production and purchase of gas-guzzlers, and kill Americans via air pollution.
In this case, President Trump seems to be motivated by two factors. One, he insists the reduced standards will allow Americans to buy the vehicles they prefer — trucks and SUVs. Two, this president seems fixated on reversing legacy initiatives launched by his predecessor.
The timing of Trump’s order is curious, given the fact that his administration is faced with a rapidly-expanding pandemic crisis, the direction and final severity of which remain unknown. A policy of mandating rules that are a known threat to people when those people are already being menaced by a deadly virus seems incongruous at best.
Delaware Sen. Tom Carper, the senior Democrat on the Senate Environmental and Public Works Committee, may have stated it best: “… the height of irresponsibility for this administration to finalize a rollback that will lead to dirtier air while our country is working around the clock to respond to a respiratory pandemic whose effects may be exacerbated by air pollution.”
The lowering of mileage standards has divided the auto industry. Ford, BMW, Honda and Volkswagen are aligning themselves with California’s tougher rules, and have agreed to make vehicles that meet the higher Obama standards. Most other automakers say the Obama standards were enacted too hastily and will be impossible to meet, in large part because U.S. consumers have shifted away from more fuel-efficient cars to SUVs and trucks. A dozen other states have joined California’s legal challenge of the Trump mileage standards.
The Trump administration apparently is siding with consumers. Nearly three-quarters of the vehicles purchased last year were trucks or SUVs. It was about 50 percent in 2012.
Is this the right time for such a change? Tell us what you think.
