California has a new law, and it took the federal government only a few minutes after its creation to launch a legal challenge.
Gov. Jerry Brown signed legislation that restores open-internet rules in California, in essence resurrecting rules President Obama put in place, which the Trump administration rolled back.
One might assume net neutrality is nerd-centric, but it is something that affects every person who uses the internet, for whatever reasons.
California’s new rules forbid internet service providers from blocking legal websites, intentionally slowing down web traffic or requiring fees for faster service.
We’ll take a wild guess here and say only a handful of people reading this editorial can explain what the internet really is, and how it came about. For one thing, internet use today is a given, and just about anyone with a semi-sophisticated cell phone uses the internet, a lot. Here’s a quickie tutorial:
The internet is a global computer network providing information and communication abilities. It was developed in the United States by the Department of Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and was first connected in October 1969. The world wide web was created in Switzerland in 1990.
Obama’s net neutrality rules basically opened up the cyber highway, giving everyone equal access. The Trump administration’s about-face put the access decisions back in the hands of providers.
It is interesting to note that some of the planet’s most repressive governments have no net neutrality rules, including Argentina, China, Israel, Russia and the Koreas.
Gov. Brown signing the net neutrality bill into law was a shot across the bow of the Trump administration, whose Justice Department responded with a lawsuit seeking to prevent the law from taking effect.
This will be yet another David-vs-Goliath tussle between California and the feds. Before this internet flap, the Trump administration went to court to challenge California’s tough environmental protection laws. There is also history of California vs. the federal government with regard to pollution regulations, vehicle safety, gas-mileage standards, immigration, education and health care.
In the net neutrality issue, the Justice Department is suing in federal district court arguing the state is attempting to undermine the federal government’s authority to regulate broadband communications. The lawsuit claims the federal government, not states, has the right to decide interstate communications rules.
The odd thing about this fight is that the internet was created using tax dollars, so from a logical perspective belongs to taxpayers. That would be us internet users.
But somewhere along the line, recognizing the vast profit potential, the service providers have taken over, and while there isn’t much evidence that it’s actually happening, they could turn what is a wide, fast-flowing river of information into a trickle.
That sort of corporate takeover of public property is what concerns many lawmakers, and what has helped create the type of legislative resistance California is demonstrating by defying federal dictate on net neutrality.
It’s very complicated, but if net neutrality does actually get removed from the equation, what is to keep the telecom giants from choking off valuable information sources, all for the sake of greater profits?
That’s the question no one seems to have answered properly. The Trump administration’s position seems to be to say to consumers, trust us on this. The question consumers need to ask themselves is, why?
It has become abundantly clear that we are in the midst of a struggle for control of a powerful information-delivery tool, one that was created for the military’s use.
This California vs. the feds court fight will be interesting.