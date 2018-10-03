Four decades ago, during Jerry Brown’s first time around as governor of California, he signed laws that increased police agencies’ ability to keep records and other data away from public view.
It may have seemed the thing to do in the 1970s, but over the past 40 years such laws have proven convenient for law enforcement agencies, at the expense of the public’s right to know what its police officers are up to.
Fast forward to just a few days ago, and Gov. Jerry Brown, much older and evidently much wiser, signed two bills, one from the Assembly and another by the Senate, that overturned those rules originally signed into law by that younger fellow.
Because of Brown’s recent reversal, restrictive rules no longer exist that prohibited public access to documents and recordings held by police agencies, about both specific incidents and the personnel records that reflect the agency's response to police shootings or misconduct.
The newly-signed laws will help news reporters cover stories involving law enforcement, including police shootings, and will allow the public to demand access to 911 calls, surveillance footage gathered as evidence, body and dash-camera video, and other footage related to a shooting or serious use of force.
This is not just about the media. This ensures access to everyone.
Gone are the old laws protecting police agencies from releasing documents in a police officer's personnel record, records the public can use to determine how the agency investigated a critical incident and disciplined the officer, if that happened.
These changes have the effect of leveling the playing field when a criminal case goes to trial, benefiting public defenders and prosecutors who must rely on police testimony in court when convicting individuals. In a very real way, that aspect of the changes will greatly improve the integrity of California’s criminal justice system — something every citizen should care about.
Here’s why: Access to information of any kind is one of the keys to democracy, especially when it comes to public information that is being withheld from that public without a rational reason.
Allowing the general public to seek and receive public documents is a first-rate tool in fighting government corruption. Full access enables citizens to more fully participate in public issues and discussions. Full access tends to make governments more efficient and government actions more transparent. You might say that, in our democracy, giving everyone access to important information helps a citizen exercise his or her fundamental human rights.
America has been drifting away from those concepts for the past half-century, for a variety of reasons — very few of them conducive to a free and democratic society. In some ways, our lack of government transparency has made us seem more like a Third World dictatorship.
There are legitimate reasons why governments and their agencies — especially law enforcement and the justice system — may want to keep information closely held, but not many of those reasons compare to the need for transparency and full disclosure.
The changes in access laws recently signed off on by Gov. Brown represent a very positive step toward involving the general public in the government functions those citizens support with their tax dollars. We pay for the programs and services, and we ought to have access to the operational information.
More states are joining in this shift away from secrecy, and toward the kind of society in which information is shared by all, even as the federal government — the executive and legislative branches especially — seems to be shutting the door on access.