Our View: Cleaning up just a first step

Santa Maria and Lompoc share a common problem, which is homeless people camping out in riverbeds.

Santa Maria officials just announced putting the finishing touches on a restoration of Santa Maria River acreage near the city’s core, making the area more appealing for locals and tourists who appreciate the riverbed’s trails. Officials say it’s now fit for student field trips after about 50 homeless people had been moved out.

But one wonders for how long. Lompoc started its purge of homeless encampments more than a year and a half ago, at great expense, removing about 80 or so homeless people and hauling out many tons of trash. It seems many of the homeless folks who were evicted from there months ago are drifting back to the Santa Ynez River location.

And as the homeless move back in, so do the mounds of trash, in large part because that stuff — much like the homeless campers — has no place else to go. Lompoc police conducted a sweep of the riverbed last month, and spotted 10 to 15 new homeless campsites, containing nearly two dozen people.

Lompoc’s experience with a riverbed cleanup poses a valid question for Santa Maria officials — how do you prevent homeless people from camping out on the 150 acres that have been groomed as a recreation area?