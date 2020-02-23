Our View: Cleaning up just a first step

Santa Maria and Lompoc share a common problem, which is homeless people camping out in riverbeds.
Santa Maria officials just announced putting the finishing touches on a restoration of Santa Maria River acreage near the city’s core, making the area more appealing for locals and tourists who appreciate the riverbed’s trails. Officials say it’s now fit for student field trips after about 50 homeless people had been moved out.
But one wonders for how long. Lompoc started its purge of homeless encampments more than a year and a half ago, at great expense, removing about 80 or so homeless people and hauling out many tons of trash. It seems many of the homeless folks who were evicted from there months ago are drifting back to the Santa Ynez River location.
And as the homeless move back in, so do the mounds of trash, in large part because that stuff — much like the homeless campers — has no place else to go. Lompoc police conducted a sweep of the riverbed last month, and spotted 10 to 15 new homeless campsites, containing nearly two dozen people.
Lompoc’s experience with a riverbed cleanup poses a valid question for Santa Maria officials — how do you prevent homeless people from camping out on the 150 acres that have been groomed as a recreation area?
That question becomes especially important as the city’s Recreation and Parks Department is preparing educational programs for local school field trips. Will the children also get a lesson in how society deals with homeless people? The educational program is scheduled to launch sometime this spring — enough time for the homeless population to move back in.
Perhaps city officials in Santa Maria and Lompoc should focus on an alternative approach, one in which the homeless problem is resolved before the riverbed projects are completed.
There are alternatives. Homeless people living on the Santa Maria property were hooked up with local agencies prior to the cleanup efforts, including the 5 Cities Homeless Coalition and the Good Samaritan Shelters in San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria. Before their Santa Ynez River cleanup started, Lompoc set up a triage center to direct evictees to available resources.
But it has become abundantly clear that the homeless encampment issue is, essentially, a revolving door, and it speaks to the larger question of homelessness, for which there seem to be few, if any viable answers.
According to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, California has about 130,000 homeless people on any given night, with around 1,800 in Santa Barbara County. But as anyone who has volunteered in the Point in Time homeless count knows, those numbers can be woefully incomplete. Many homeless people will do almost anything, hide anywhere to keep from being counted, for a variety of reasons, some of which make sense only to the homeless.
In other words, Santa Maria, Lompoc and other cities in the county have local problems that could, and should be resolved at a much higher level.
Los Angeles has adopted a “war-room model” to address the city’s homeless problem, elevating the finding of shelter for those people to a crisis situation. Gov. Gavin Newsom devoted his State of the State address this week to homelessness, which he calls “a disgrace.” We couldn’t agree more.
A coalition of local, state and federal officials would be better suited to solve the problem. However, the current political climate makes California working with the feds a near impossibility.
So, it’s up to local and state officials to help the homeless while accommodating the wants and needs of taxpayers.