We often mention the 1969 Platform A oil rig blowout in the Santa Barbara Channel, because it seems to have been a starting point for so many important things.
For one, the massive spill and resulting devastation to South Coast beaches was international news, and is generally considered to be what provoked the beginning of the annual Earth Day.
Another result, albeit with a lower profile, was the dawning of reality for many folks about the need to keep our beaches clean. It was the mid-1970s when Southern California activists collaborated on a coordinated beach cleanup.
That effort spawned the first statewide California Coastal Cleanup Day, the 23rd edition of which takes place this coming Saturday. Without a lot of publicity, that first Coastal Cleanup attracted more than 2,500 volunteers. The rest, as they say, is history.
In 1993, California Coastal Cleanup Day was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the “largest garbage collection” effort ever organized, with more than 50,000 volunteers.
The annual event has spread inland, to include watershed areas around creeks and rivers. Much of the marine debris that makes its way to our beaches begins the journey as trash and litter.
This Saturday’s Coastal Cleanup could be the biggest ever, in part because of the splendid results of recent cleanup events. In the period between 1988 and 2016, volunteers have picked up 7.3 million cigarette butts and filters, more than 2 million food wrappers, nearly 2 million plastic lids and bottle caps, more than 1.5 million plastic bags, plus millions of glass and plastic bottles, plastic straws and construction material.
And it seems like just about every year, the Coastal Cleanup snags an oddity or two. Think, car motor, bathtub and/or toilets.
Intentional or not, our oceans seem to have morphed into giant trash receptacles. The Coastal Cleanup aims to put a dent in the total volume of trash that finds its way into the ocean.
Consider this — what has become known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch has grown to twice the size of Texas. If you’ve ever driven across Texas from east to west or vice-versa, you have a sense of how vast the garbage patch has become.
And how dangerous. More than 80 percent of that junk is there because someone left it behind at a beach, or was careless about littering in some upstream location. Such floating garbage patches are killing marine life, posing navigation hazards — and they really, truly should not exist.
There is an effort under way to remove the patch, using a large floating boom, but just imagine how much work it would be to clean up area literally twice the size of Texas.
Saturday gives all of us an opportunity to do something about this environmental disaster. Last year’s Coastal Cleanup Day attracted nearly 3,000 volunteers from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, who collected about 12,000 pounds of trash and litter from Central Coast beaches and watershed areas. Statewide, the volunteer army totaled 66,535, who pulled in 839,623 pounds of trash.
That’s nearly 420 tons of junk that will not join the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, or have the opportunity to start a new patch closer to our shores.
If this is something that interests you, simply show up at your favorite local beach — there are dozens from which to choose, and they pretty much all need your help — and be ready to dive in at 9 a.m. Saturday, and expect to stay busy until at least noon.
And have fun helping to keep our nest clean.