A politician in Georgia admitted in a public venue that it would be bad for his party “if everybody … exercises their right to vote.”
A jetliner was forced to land because a passenger was attempting to grope women on the plane, and when police took him, he said it was OK because the “president said it was OK.”
Crude but potentially deadly pipe bombs were mailed to prominent Democrats, CNN and celebrities. Big scare, but no explosions.
We’re days away from the congressional mid-term election, and the stakes are high for both major political parties and most Americans. But perhaps we all need to step back, take a deep breath, and consider the consequences of the sort of divisions our behavior is creating in America.
The Georgia candidate should not be elected to any public office, if he’s convinced eligible voters shouldn’t vote — just to save his party. It wouldn’t hurt for him to take a refresher course on the U.S. Constitution.
The traveling groper guy needs a remedial course in common sense and civility, maybe even a reminder of the Golden Rule.
But, frankly, whoever sent the bombs — a suspect is in custody — to Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barack and Michelle Obama, and a major TV news outlet among others has added a new chapter to domestic terrorism.
There is nothing faintly amusing or patriotic about any of these events, which are tearing at the very fabric of our way of life.
We’ll go a step further and say such acts are inexcusable and completely un-American. Anyone who thinks otherwise joins the ranks of criminals responsible for the Oklahoma City federal building bombing, the cowardly murder of concert goers in Las Vegas, and the continuing massacre of children in too many of our schools.
What is happening to us? When did killing or threatening to kill politicians, denying citizens the right to vote, or grabbing other humans by their private parts become the social norms?
As for prominent public figures receiving death threats, sadly, last week’s events do have precedence. A couple of weeks ago, Maine Sen. Susan Collins received a suspicious letter, ostensibly because she voted to confirm a controversial addition to the U.S. Supreme Court. Earlier this month President Trump and other administration officials were sent letters containing poison in the mail.
Tim Young, a comedian who focuses on political figures and issues, perhaps put it best:
“Although these attacks might be predicated on political differences, we need to keep in perspective what this is truly about. These aren’t attacks on Democrats or Republicans. These are attacks on our democracy and our American way of life.”
Like we said earlier, there is nothing funny about this, a belief underlined by that comedian’s sobering statement. But maybe it explains Vladimir Putin’s churlish grin, as he watches the world’s top superpower tear itself apart. He’s been predicting the demise of our form of democracy, and recent events seem to be validating his assertions.
Now the central question becomes, which is the greater threat to Americans and our form of democracy — foreign terrorist groups, or us, the home-grown fanatics willing to force change by destroying the system that has served us so well for two and a half centuries.
President Trump reacted quickly to last week’s acts of domestic terrorism, calling for a full investigation and an end to violence. This is something leaders of both parties need to come together on, and they can do it by dialing back on the heated rhetoric. That’s especially important as a major election approaches.