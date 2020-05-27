Our View: Choosing party over voting right

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Earlier this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, signed an executive order requiring that every registered voter in the state be given a mail-in ballot as an option for the November presidential election.

It took a few weeks, but the Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Committee and California Republican Party responded with a lawsuit calling the governor’s order unconstitutional, and providing an open invitation to voter fraud.

Mail-in ballots are considered essential by some, but anathema by others — most all of them politicians.

Democrats seem focused on getting everyone who is eligible to vote. Republicans apparently believe that in so doing, the door is wide open for flawed elections. Republicans say the flaw would provide the opportunity for their party to be trounced, and in many states that could very well be the case.

So, rather than being about Americans’ right to vote, this is about partisan politics, and protecting a party’s ideological turf.

But what’s really important here is what you believe in, your right to vote, or your party’s politics? Polls seem to suggest a decided lean toward the right to vote.