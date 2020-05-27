Our View: Choosing party over voting right

Earlier this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, signed an executive order requiring that every registered voter in the state be given a mail-in ballot as an option for the November presidential election.
It took a few weeks, but the Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Committee and California Republican Party responded with a lawsuit calling the governor’s order unconstitutional, and providing an open invitation to voter fraud.
Mail-in ballots are considered essential by some, but anathema by others — most all of them politicians.
Democrats seem focused on getting everyone who is eligible to vote. Republicans apparently believe that in so doing, the door is wide open for flawed elections. Republicans say the flaw would provide the opportunity for their party to be trounced, and in many states that could very well be the case.
So, rather than being about Americans’ right to vote, this is about partisan politics, and protecting a party’s ideological turf.
But what’s really important here is what you believe in, your right to vote, or your party’s politics? Polls seem to suggest a decided lean toward the right to vote.
A national poll earlier this month shows two-thirds of Americans support voting by mail as an alternative to voting in person on election day. But while both Democrat and independent voters overwhelmingly support vote-by-mail, more than half of Republican voters oppose it. Even in terms of political theory, the parties are divided, and the gap is huge.
National polling also reveals the divide may depend on where you live. Voting by mail is common practice in many western states. Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington conduct all-mail elections in which every registered voter is mailed a ballot. More than two-thirds of voting in Arizona, Montana and California is done by mail.
But even as the legal drama plays out, Newsom is the first to admit that vote-by-mail is not “a perfect solution.” But it is one that seems to help citizens exercise their right and fulfill their moral obligation to vote.
Part of the case against Newsom’s executive order is based on the belief that only the state Legislature can mandate a blanket vote-by-mail order, in which case, the governor should rally the troops in Sacramento, or remotely if necessary, and turn his executive order into a state law.
That is doubly true during the COVID-19 pandemic, the conclusion of which is likely still far over the horizon. Fear of contracting a deadly disease should be reason enough to afford a mail-in ballot to any American.
So, the lawsuit challenging Newsom’s ballot order may be more about Republicans’ dislike for a strong-willed governor, and very little about a government facilitating citizens’ right to vote, perhaps taking a cue from President Trump, for whom Newsom has been a burr under the saddle.
While there is the potential for fraud with all mail-in balloting, it is extraordinarily rare. Which sheds more light on a comment the president made in a television interview at the end of March, that voting-by-mail could lead to “levels of voting that, if you ever agreed to it, you'd never have a Republican elected in this country again.”
That’s not necessarily the case, but the president’s comment raises valid questions about the state of modern politics, and how such a situation could interfere with or obstruct basic individual rights guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution.
But what really matters is what you believe. We’d like to hear from readers about their voting preferences.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!