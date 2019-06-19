In 2003, the administration of President George W. Bush, with the approval of Congress, launched an invasion of Iraq, ostensibly because the regime of Saddam Hussein was believed to be building, or already had, weapons of mass destruction.
While subsequent intelligence and military action proved that premise to be incorrect, there were plenty of reasons that the Bush administration opted for war.
It was to be a quick in-and-out for U.S. troops, but now, 16 years later, some U.S. troops remain, mostly doing counter-insurgency work.
The war started in 2003 and ran on for years, destabilized Iraq, resulted in more than 460,000 Iraqi deaths, and killed 4,424 American soldiers, wounding another 31,000-plus. War is never pretty.
Which is a fact to consider as the Trump administration intensifies the drumbeat of war with Iran.
The Bush II Iraq War was based on a faulty premise, which became apparent soon after U.S. troops swept into the desert. The premise being employed by the Trump administration against Iran may be based on a similar shaky foundation, that Iran is behind the attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.
Secretary of State Pompeo and President Trump point to video of what they say is an Irani gunboat, with crew members removing an explosive device from the side of one of the tankers.
In fact, the Japanese owner of the vessel accused the Trump administration of making false claims, and that the attacks were airborne, and easily could have been bullets fired from other vessels.
The questions that need to be asked and answered are, what exactly did the Irani gunboat crew remove from the side of the ship, and why? As expected, Iran denies being involved in the attacks.
World history offers abundant examples of military blunders, mostly based on bad intelligence. Napoleon thought it necessary to conquer Russia, a major mistake. Hitler’s belief that America’s intervention in World War II wouldn’t matter. Japan’s attitude about defeating U.S. forces in the Pacific, until President Truman unleashed the atomic monster on Japan.
Perhaps the Trump team believes, as Bush II’s team believed, that striking at the heart of the Arab world would send a powerful message to other rogue nations about America’s superiority. That is heartlessly naive, and fails to understand cultures other than our own.
If the Trump administration carries through on threats to topple Iran’s religious leaders, such a war could unleash all the armies in the Middle East, some of which have nuclear-weapon capability.
Bush II’s war was nudged along by his administration’s desire to make sure everyone in that part of the world understood who is the real boss, the world’s most powerful nation.
Will history be repeating itself if Trump follows Bush II down such a risky path? Will tens of thousands die because of a what may be nothing more than a misunderstanding?
Another fact to consider is that Iran’s army is a far superior force to that presented by Hussein’s Iraqi forces. They are well-trained, well-armed and formidable. We are 100-percent certain the U.S. military is better in every category, but the cost in American lives could be staggering.
And for what? Yet another of the many questions the administration needs to answer. Before winging off into the unknown, the president and his top advisors need to verify their intelligence reports, then make the incontrovertible evidence against Iran available to our allies in the region. Another invasion based on faulty information will be unacceptable to most Americans.