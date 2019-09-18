It’s difficult to ignore the fact that this is a farming place.
As they drive down the coast, the first thing travelers see when they cross from Ventura into Santa Barbara County are avocado orchards, maybe even a stand of banana trees.
Once clear of Goleta, cattle and horses can be seen in fields on the mountain sides along Highway 101, and just a few miles up the road you will see hillside vineyards off in the distance.
Yet a few more miles up the coast, while approaching the Orcutt gateway to Maria Valley, travelers may get a whiff of what locals know so well, fields of broccoli.
Yes, folks, this is ag country, and we are proud of it, despite those odors during growing season.
All of which makes Saturday, Sept. 28, a truly special day for us — the first-ever Santa Barbara County Farm Day, during which members of the general public who would like to learn more about this region’s rich farming and ranching history can see first-hand what it’s like.
Most of the folks reading this editorial already know about agriculture’s huge contribution here. First and foremost, farming and ranching pump more than $1.5 billion a year into the local economy. That is a direct benefit. When the economic multiplier effect is added, the number mushrooms.
That’s all well and good, and frankly, Santa Barbara County and people who live here couldn’t really get along without that impressive economic engine.
But another terrific reason for Farm Day is that so many kids grow up not really understanding where the food on the dinner table comes from. Oh, they know about going to the supermarket, but very little about the actual production of the things we eat.
This is America, so everything changes, quickly. As prevalent as farming is on the Central Coast, as an industry it is struggling. Competition from other nations, punitive government policies, drought, fluctuating markets. You name it, farmers face those challenges every single day. Two decades ago, farmers made up 2% of the U.S. population. Today, that’s been cut in half.
That makes the Sept. 28 Farm Day event more important than ever. And here’s how it’s going to work:
A group of North County farming operations will open their doors and fields at 10 a.m. that Saturday. In several cases, local residents won’t even have to travel far. Allan Hancock College will have a display on its main Santa Maria Campus. Edwards Cinemas downtown will feature “The Last Harvest Day.” Plantel Nurseries will highlight organic growing. Wineries and vineyards in the Santa Ynez Valley will have presentations.
The events, demonstrations and educational sessions will continue until about 3 in the afternoon at about a dozen Santa Barbara County farms, ranches, wineries, agricultural organizations and at Hancock College.
This may be one of the most important events this year on the Central Coast, because of what farming and ranching mean to owners and operators — the vast majority of whom are not connected to big corporate agriculture — and because farming is so crucial in our society.
There are about 2 million farms and ranches in America today, compared to 7 million in the mid-1930s. It’s a tough business, which contributes to the dwindling number of farms. And only about 6% of the farming community is so-called corporate farms.
We mentioned earlier the reminders of our ag legacy in Santa Barbara County, mostly sights and aromas. The best reminder is your local supermarket, and the food you can put on your family’s table.