If you follow the musings of Mark Cuban, billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks NBA team, you’d swear he’s considering a run for president of the United States.
Similar to the current Oval Office occupant, Cuban is not at all reticent about sharing his opinions, on just about any subject. We won’t delve into all those opinions, just the one he expressed recently about the national debate over gun control.
We chose that opinion of Cuban’s because in the years we’ve been writing about mass shootings in America and elsewhere, their causes and possible ways to curb such tragedies — even asking readers to offer their solutions to the problem — we’ve never encountered a viable course of action, other than the simplistic solution of having every gun on the planet magically disappear.
That will not happen. Here in America there are almost as many firearms as there are people — and that’s where Cuban would start the process of reducing gun violence in America.
Cuban’s first act, if he should ever acquire such power and authority, would be to rework the 2nd Amendment to say every citizen in the United States has the right to own a gun, which considering the number of firearms in this country is essentially the way it is now.
Cuban’s rewritten 2nd Amendment would prevent the federal government from ever confiscating an individual’s gun. His rules would also authorize states to have complete control of the mechanics, purchasing, ownership and management of guns within that state’s borders.
In his words: “We’re trying to take a 2nd Amendment that’s been analyzed up and down and backwards and forwards, and it’s created its own set of problems. Let’s update it.”
Actually, the same could be said about many of the rules established in the U.S. Constitution and its amendments. Two and a half centuries is a long time to hold onto things that have, for the most part, served America and its citizens well, but are fundamentally and pragmatically obsolete.
America has changed, significantly in those years, as every nation must. And like all organized and structured societies, America needs to keep its rules infrastructure strong and relevant.
We can imagine that Cuban might have similar suggestions for a bunch of our government institutions. The electoral college’s role in presidential elections is one likely candidate for change.
But we selected Cuban’s ideas on gun control because, as we’ve written so many times following yet another American mass shooting, short of guns vanishing or our federal government going all-put totalitarian, guns are one of the facts of American life.
Here’s another fact — as of mid-June, there have been 192 mass shootings in the U.S. since the start of the year, a mass shooting being generally defined as an incident with four or more people shot.
And every time one of these horrors takes place, politicians orate about the need for change in the country’s gun laws. Republicans and Democrats have yet to agree on a course of action or even hint at a solution to this problem, nor have they reached agreeable middle ground over what causes such violence. Is it the gun, or the mental imbalances of the shooter? President Trump has said gun violence is a “a mental health problem at the highest level.” We can’t argue with that.
The problem with too many politicians is they demand a black or white solution to a problem that is intractably gray.