Last week’s mid-term election results left us with plenty to think about, which is why we’ve taken a week to produce this editorial.
The obvious main topic is Democrats regaining control of the House of Representatives, which may slow President Trump’s agenda. Or, maybe not.
But while Democrats and other Americans may be celebrating the House coup, the implications of such a change are troubling. For one thing, a nation deeply divided is now divided even more.
House Democrats insist their clear majority will set in motion efforts to investigate Trump’s activities — and especially his finances — all of which promises more years of congressional impasse, with the two major parties bickering over issues that really don’t matter to many Americans.
Our’s is a nation with very specific needs — of which hostile, insult-driven partisan bickering is not one. So, in that regard, the outcome of last week’s vote is not at all encouraging.
Thankfully, we had more-encouraging results in local elections — with some exceptions, among them Allan Hancock College’s Measure Y bond proposal was defeated. A rare occurrence for the college.
Another exception is Lompoc voters turning down another Unified School District bond proposal, demonstrating yet again how badly we need to go back to a simple-majority voting format. Allowing the minority of voters to set policy is an insult to democracy, especially considering the condition of Lompoc schools, much of whose basic infrastructure predates the Vietnam War.
Not all bond proposals failed. The city of Santa Maria’s Measure U sales tax increase was approved by a wide margin, which speaks to a brighter future for Santa Maria’s citizens.
Final election results will be certified early next month, which means we can take a deep breath and enjoy our evenings without a barrage of political campaign ads.
There were even more encouraging outcomes in congressional races. The local House seats were decided as predicted, but the big news from a social perspective is the surge of women elected to congressional seats.
The House will have its largest-ever contingent of women representatives, at 113 or more — still far short of being representational of the gender makeup of the total population, but a good start toward achieving some semblance of balance.
The gender balance also is shifting, albeit slowly, in the Senate, which will soon have more women with some races still being undecided. The Arizona Senate seat vacated by Jeff Flake, in which Democrat Krysten Sinema had a slight lead over the GOP’s Martha McSally, was called Monday with Sinema the winner.
But perhaps the most encouraging thing about the election is that, finally, a lot more Americans are beginning to understand how important it is to vote.
An estimated 113 million citizens participated in last Tuesday’s voting, making this the first mid-term in history to exceed over 100 million votes. The turnout percentage was 49 percent of eligible voters. By comparison, the 2014 mid-term elections had one of the lowest turnouts in American history, with only 36.4 percent of eligible voters participating. In 2010, the first mid-term of President Obama's tenure, 41 percent of voters participated.
The 49-percent figure is fairly impressive, and the highest in a half-century. Still, having less than half the eligible voting population bother to exercise their right to vote is, in itself, something of a national disgrace.
Perhaps the turnout speaks to the ugly nature of partisan politics. Lots of folks simply tune out when the rhetoric gets too nasty. Someone needs to tweet that.