Let’s say you walk out your front door in the morning and notice that a third of the houses in your neighborhood disappeared overnight. Would you be concerned?
Sort of a silly question. Of course you’d be concerned, if for no other reason than the fear your house might be eliminated next.
That concept is what makes a news report last week a matter of considerable concern. North America has about 3 billion fewer birds than it did in 1970.
Some context is needed here. There are about 7 billion birds in America, and about 14 million birds die each day in the United States, a number that has grown along with the human population and development created to support those people.
Scientists have no definitive way to come up with a total head count of the global bird population, but experts reckon there are up to 400 billion birds worldwide, or from 40 to 60 birds per human.
As birds disappear, it makes sense that the insect population birds cull naturally will increase. Those of us living in this region know all about summer mosquitos and the deadly viruses they can spread.
We began this editorial with a hypothetical situation, primarily to illustrate that such a dramatic change in your neighborhood would surely be noticed. The die-off of the bird population is far less noticeable, because it’s happening over a protracted time period.
But the bird population reduction has dire implications. For example, 3 billion fewer birds in North America means 3 billion fewer insect-eating creatures, thus elevating the risk level of insect-borne disease. Those bugs also destroy our food plants.
The report in Science Journal didn’t name specific reasons for the dwindling bird population, but it seems fairly obvious. We know the culprit quite well, because it’s us.
Well, not just us. Domestic cats play a big role in the bird kill. Cats that live in the wild or indoor pets who are allowed to roam outdoors kill from 1.4 billion to as many as 3.7 billion birds in the continental U.S. each year. Something to think about in the continuing debate over whether you should let you kitty roam outdoors.
The single biggest bird-killer is deforestation, removal of trees and shrubs to make way for people’s homes and commercial development.
Perhaps we should think of this bird issue as the tip of a very large iceberg. Scientists estimate that up to 200 species of plants, insects, birds and mammals become extinct every 24 hours, which is about 1,000 times the natural rate. This is the worst extinction phase the planet has experienced since dinosaurs took a powder about 65 million years ago.
So, what can we do about this problem? Some might say the only solution would be to eliminate the human race and all of its support mechanisms. There are days when the global political situation seems to make that a very real possibility.
But the harsh reality is that humans simply have not solved the problem of how to coexist with our natural environment. We tend toward exploitation of our natural resources, too often without regard for what it will mean to non-human species.
It’s a dilemma, to be sure, and one that left unresolved will almost certainly shorten the lifespan of the human species, at least on this planet.
A very smart person once challenged us with this: Name a single animal or plant species that benefits from the human population. We couldn’t.
Our world is changing. We need to change.