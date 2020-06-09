Our View: Cannabis rules and pot cops

During natural and man-made calamities, non-calamity issues can be overlooked. America is enduring a virus pandemic and a socio-political crisis involving police practices, a twin tsunami that is sweeping over other important matters.
One of those is slowly resurfacing in California and Santa Barbara County — how to regulate a cannabis industry that is growing exponentially and a parallel black market for cannabis products that threatens the legal pot industry.
County officials have been struggling with cannabis business regulations since voters approved marijuana growing, sales and personal use in 2016. In most other new industries, the rules would have been written and in force much faster. Not so with cannabis.
County officials are still struggling to find some common ground that is equitable to both the cannabis industry, other industries and residents in the same area.
Resolution was the goal at last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, but the policy makers never got a chance to discuss it, due to several hours of public comments from both sides of the issue. Another meeting has been scheduled so board members can up with equitable rules.
Non-cannabis growers worry that odors from nearby cannabis farms will damage their crops. Property owners are concerned about the impacts of cannabis farm clusters.
Those are issues the county struggles to resolve, and resolution is taking its sweet time, given that most people’s attention is currently focused on surviving COVID-19, and/or on the newest public outcry over police violence, real or perceived.
The other big issue in the cannabis discussion is the thriving black market, which continues to prosper despite the legalization of cannabis. Actually, the black market is a growth industry, and it’s costing taxpayers a bundle.
The state’s Bureau of Cannabis Control has taken steps to strengthen its law enforcement duties. Last year the bureau put in a budget request asking lawmakers to let it build a larger policing agency that would enforce the law voters passed legalizing recreational cannabis. It would create the new law enforcement branch by absorbing 58 positions from another department, and hiring dozens more cannabis officers.
Last year, the bureau seized just less than 24 tons of illegal cannabis. The previous year, the California Highway Patrol hauled in more than 80 tons of illegal cannabis products.
The demand for black market cannabis products remains strong, so there is a lot of money to be made. State officials reckon the black market generated more than $8.3 billion in untaxed sales last year, which is roughly two-and-a-half times the revenue pulled in by the legal, taxed cannabis industry.
Besides the legally-generated tax dollars lost — which translates to lost revenues for local and state governments — the black market also avoids the state’s stringent quality-control, testing and labeling requirements. As with most black market products, buyers really can’t be certain they’re getting what they pay for.
The Bureau of Cannabis Control is asking lawmakers for that increased funding to help meld other enforcement agencies into one unit to handle an expected 2,000 or more cases a year, which would likely still leave a large backlog of cases.
Santa Barbara County officials are well aware of the problem’s magnitude, because there is a thriving black market in this area, in large part due to our mixed climate of moderate inland warmth and cooler coastal humidity, making our hills a target zone for cannabis growers.
A different sort of pot war seems inevitable, and our guess it will take the combined efforts of state and local governments to win that war.
