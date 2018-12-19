Once a person gets elected to office, campaign promises become the La Brea tar pits of politics.
One of the more infamous campaign promises was uttered by the late George H.W. Bush in his 1988 stretch run to the presidency. You remember: “Read my lips: No new taxes!”
Later, President Bush came to understand the realities and responsibilities of his office, a tax increase was deemed necessary, and he signed off on it. That no-new-taxes promise contributed to his ultimately being a one-term president.
Donald Trump, on his journey to the White House a couple of years ago, made lots of promises, the most cheer-worthy of which was the need to build a wall along the U.S./Mexico border. He has kept up the mantra for two years, and the debate over funding such a wall continues to simmer, to such an extent that Trump had threatened to shut down government unless Congress approved $5 billion in funding for the wall.
Shutting down government a few days before Christmas is never a popular notion, and a survey earlier this week indicated just how unpopular. Nearly 75 percent of Americans would blame both parties for a shutdown, with Republicans shouldering the vast majority of blame. Perhaps cooler heads can prevail.
Government shutdowns are purely political. There is really no other reason to take such action, and funding for the president’s promised wall does not qualify to many lawmakers.
The Trump administration is trumpeting the fact that the wall is already being built, but the fact is that what’s been built during Trump’s administration does not add to the border-security system that has been in place for decades. What has been built in the past two years are about 40 miles of fencing — not walls, as the Department of Homeland Security website characterizes them — that essentially replaced older barriers.
Another fact is that there is about 650 miles of fencing and vehicle barriers along this nation’s 2,000-mile border with Mexico, which is about what was in place going back several presidential administrations.
Even confronted with these facts, President Trump tweeted as recently as last week that "people have yet to get through our newly-built walls," adding the border "is now secure and will remain that way.”
Yet another fact is, no one knows how many people have entered the U.S. from Mexico in the past two years, although just under 400,000 people were arrested for illegal crossings during this fiscal year.
With about 650 miles of fencing and vehicle barriers that leave more than 1,300 miles of border unprotected, there is simply no way to know who comes or goes.
People who actually live along the border in California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas know, first-hand, that people continue to cross the border, and while those Texans may be sympathetic to the notion of curtailing such illegal crossings, they also realize that actually doing so is not practical.
Texas has about 1,200 miles of the border, and landowners and others are tying up border-barrier efforts with a litany of lawsuits, some of which may not be finally decided for years.
And make no mistake about it, building the wall the president wants will cost tens of billions, not just the $5 billion to wall or fence up a couple of hundred miles — and American taxpayers will ultimately foot the bill.
Various societies have built walls to keep folks in or out, with very limited success. This wall issue needs a congressional solution, involving both parties working together.