We’re hearing a lot about how robust the U.S. economy is, and it does seem to be humming along.
The real question comes down to whether this sort of economy helps most Americans. President Trump seems to think so, and is using the economy in his campaign rallies, pointing to his Republican Party as the party of economic opportunity.
The problem is that our economy doesn’t appear to be helping those who most need help — middle-class dwellers. What the middle-class issue boils down to is jobs, jobs, jobs.
Just about everywhere you go these days you see “now hiring” signs posted. If a person wants to work, the jobs are out there.
But are they the jobs middle-class workers need? That question was posed to a national think tank — which tends toward centrist-to-liberal viewpoints — and a study was launched, the results of which are interesting. For example:
Nearly a third of the positions currently available nationwide are what economists call “hardship jobs,” which means the job doesn’t pay enough to allow a single adult to make ends meet.
Another third of the available jobs pay a living wage, which means the worker makes just enough to get by, but stuff such as vacations and saving for retirement are not an option at this employment level.
About 25 percent of available jobs pay decent-enough wages to allow an occasional dinner out, maybe a quickie vacation, and room to put away a few bucks for the future.
Only about 15 percent of jobs are in the “professional” category, and those workers can vacation, travel, buy a really nice home and enjoy the fruits of their labors.
The study also showed that the American middle-class has been eviscerated by years of U.S. jobs being outsourced overseas, to places where labor costs are a fraction of what they are in this country.
The study illustrates the problem of U.S. jobs as they relate to regional living costs, focusing on a machinist job in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, that pays just more than $45,000 a year, which nicely covers Cedar Rapids’ middle-class threshold living costs of $40,440 a year.
That same machinist job in San Francisco pays a lot more, $57,220, but that is far beneath the $82,142 a year required to live a decent life in the city by the Bay.
Business owners here on the Central Coast are acutely aware of this sort of disparity, a situation that makes it difficult to find and keep good employees. Our major problem is housing costs, a situation that is unlikely to change anytime soon. It costs a lot more to live in paradise.
In fact, the think tank study lists cities with the highest percentage of good-paying jobs, and those with the lowest number of such positions. As one might imagine, California cities do not fare well on those lists. If you’re thinking of moving to one of the higher-paying locations, keep in mind that living conditions may not be as nice as they are here on the Central Coast.
These sorts of studies are exactly why local movers and shakers are scrambling and devising strategies to increase the pay-to-living costs differential. That is especially important, because the national economy seems poised on the cusp, with political considerations adding to the possibility that the U.S. economy will soften.
In terms of next week’s election, this means voters should concentrate less on partisan bombast, and more of candidates who view the economy as a vital issue.