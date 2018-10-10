When North County movers and shakers talk about what is needed to boost the local economy, one of the first things mentioned is a college or university that grants four-year and post-graduate degrees.
North County already has one of California’s best two-year-degree schools in Allan Hancock College, whose programs have produced and continue to turn out well-trained, skilled workers for local jobs.
Hancock College is a God-send for the North County economy, especially training eager candidates for jobs in the public safety sector.
But four-year degrees are where the real careers and earnings are. Every study we’ve seen makes it abundantly clear that a person with a four-year degree will earn substantially more in a lifetime than a person without that degree.
The movers and shakers’ dream has finally come true. Hancock officials entered into an agreement with the University of La Verne that will bring the first onsite, four-year degree programs to North County.
As part of the agreement, students who complete at least two semesters at Hancock will be eligible for a 50-percent discount on La Verne tuition. Students enrolled in regional campus undergraduate programs currently pay $645 per semester hour, according to LA Verne officials.
For folks unfamiliar with the University of La Verne, here is a brief history: The school was founded in La Verne in 1891 as Lordsburg College by the Church of the Brethren, a German Christian sect. It became the University of La Verne in 1977, and has nearly a dozen campuses, including a satellite campus at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
The university has full degree and post-graduate programs, which are now open to Hancock College transfers at truly bargain rates. La Verne is a private university, which can get pricey.
In the agreement formalized earlier this week, the two colleges will start bachelor's degree programs in public administration, business administration and organizational leadership, all available at Hancock College district locations. That includes the main campus in Santa Maria, and satellite campuses in Solvang and Lompoc.
This is not Hancock’s first brush with a four-year-degree program effort. Three years ago the college applied for a four-year-degree program in applied viticulture, but was turned down by the state Community Colleges Board of Governors. Instead, the board OK’d limited four-year-degree programs at 15 of California’s 112 community colleges, leaving Hancock out of the mix.
So, this is Hancock College choosing a separate path, partnering with a private university to work toward achieving goals set by Hancock College officials, and encouraged by economic reports that say four-year-degree programs are essential to North County’s economic health.
All of this sets the stage for a new recruiting push by North County to attract businesses and industries offering higher-paying jobs that require workers to have those four-year degrees.
This agreement also sets the stage for more local students to stay at home to complete their educational goals, which makes it far more likely they will remain in this area once that degree is in hand.
You don’t need an advanced degree to see what this means for local families, many of whom cannot afford the high, and escalating costs of sending a youngster off to a four-year-degree college or university.
Nor do you need a doctorate to see the implications for the local economy. Just about any way you look at this union between Hancock College and the University of La Verne, it’s a win for the good folks — that’s us.