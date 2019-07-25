Statistics concerning the number of homeless children in Santa Barbara County are not especially encouraging.
A recent survey of at-risk youth by the personal finance website WalletHub shows that of the 50 states, California is dead last, the worst in the nation, in the percentage of homeless kids.
If this happened to be a space mission, the astronauts would be on the radio, saying: “Houston, we have a problem.”
One of the problems may be that when it comes to establishing poverty levels, the feds have determined that unless you earn $50,000 a year or more, you are living in poverty in Santa Barbara County, which is not hard to believe.
Volunteers fan out across Santa Barbara County in the winter to locate and count every homeless person. It is a mission with really good intentions, but ultimately doomed to failure.
For one thing, a fair percentage of homeless people simply do not want to be found, and certainly don’t want to be counted. Substance abuse and mental-health issues make that almost a sure thing.
But that doesn’t stop the small army of volunteers in the Point in Time head count. They are a resolute bunch, sometimes putting themselves at risk at night, in dark places that most of us would avoid.
It happened again this past January, and the results are interesting: The Santa Barbara County homeless population was slightly lower compared to 2017, but more were living without shelter than were sheltered.
The survey also reveals that not all homeless people are passing through. Almost two-thirds of those surveyed have lived in the county for 10 years or more, and a surprising number have been on local streets most of their lives.
The Point in Time head count is mandated by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, and serves as a baseline for formulating strategies to provide assistance programs. Like the U.S. Census, getting an accurate count — or at least as accurate as possible — is crucial to future programs.
The critical feature of the most recent survey is the percentage increase in the number of homeless people who don’t have shelter. In 2017, the number of sheltered homeless totaled 967, compared to 893 who were unsheltered. But in the January 2019 count, 670 were sheltered while 1,133 were not, an increase in unsheltered homeless of 27 percent.
An accurate count is important for many reasons, but none more compelling than revealing the fact that too many of our homeless are families with children.
This past January’s volunteers found 115 families, a total of 368 individuals, with 226 of them children under the age of 18. Those families were literally homeless on the night of the count, which did not include families who were doubled up, paying for a motel room or at risk of homelessness.
As one might guess, Santa Barbara is the biggest magnet for homeless people, but North County has its share of that population. There were 464 homeless people counted in Santa Maria, Lompoc had 249, seven in Orcutt, five in the Santa Ynez Valley and four in Guadalupe.
We bring this up to help explain why we devote so much space on our editorial pages each year to encouraging local officials to work together toward building a more sustainable local economy, one that can help keep those homeless and poverty numbers from rising.
Our economy is strong for the moment, and this recovery has been running longer than expected, but national and international events could change that in an instant.