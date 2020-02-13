Our View: Bringing good news to farmers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One thing is certain. If Trump’s strategy reopens important markets in China, local strawberry growers will be breaking out the party hats. The same would be true for wine grape growers, as Canada’s market opens more proportionately for U.S. wines.

On a national scale, U.S. farmers have been waiting nearly two years for some kind of breakthrough on the administration’s trade deals, during which time prices for U.S. products, and especially grains, stagnated or disappeared altogether. Recent discouraging news about an increase in farm bankruptcies indicates just how dire the situation had become.

China is inching back toward trade with the U.S. at levels approaching what they had been before Trump launched his tariffs war with our largest trading partner. But the party hasn’t really started yet for U.S. farmers.

Here’s what one North Dakota grain farmer said recently: “President Trump said we’re all going to need to go buy bigger tractors. I don’t think many farmers are going to invest much money until we see that this is a done deal and a long-term deal.”