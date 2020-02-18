Our View: Bringing balance to politics

How was your President’s Day? Maybe you didn’t notice because of the sameness of the American presidency since the birth of this nation.
We’re talking gender, not personalities. The United States of America is well into its third century, and there has never been a female president. Nor has a woman ever served as vice president, although women have been on presidential tickets.
These were thoughts we had following last week’s Women in Government Forum at Allan Hancock College, which drew a panel of local, all-female government officials, including Santa Maria City Council member Gloria Soto, Guadalupe City Council member Liliana Cardenas, Solvang City Council member Karen Waite, Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne and Cathy Fisher, Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioner.
They told some interesting stories about the basis for their interest in seeking public office, and hopefully inspired more women to enter the political arena. Here’s why that last part is a big thing:
Women are the majority in America, with just a bit more than 50 percent of the total population. Yet women are woefully under-represented in the majority of political offices throughout the nation. The same is true of women in other countries, despite there being very near one woman for every man on Earth.
Locally, the ratio of women to men in elected office is better than in most places in the country. Maybe we’re just a little more enlightened than folks in other places, and recognize the need for more balance in politics.
But we should hold the hubris, because nationally, it’s still a man’s world when it comes to politics and elective office. Although the number of women in government in the U.S. has grown steadily over the years, females still hold less than 25 percent of government positions nationwide. Women are under-represented in both houses of the U.S. Congress, based on the overall gender ratio in America, although great strides have been made in recent years.
Men cite many reasons for the lack of women in political office, child-raising responsibilities, lack of interest in politics and so on. But perhaps the core fact is that women are relatively new to the political arena, having only been “given” the right to vote a century ago. In that context males are more than two centuries ahead of females.
For example, women have served as mayors of U.S. cities since only the late 19th century, and as state governors only since 1925. The New Hampshire Senate became the first state legislature upper house to possess an elected female majority, and that happened just 12 years ago.
In one of the most contentious Democratic presidential campaigns in memory, a record six women started the run, but that has since been whittled down to Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar. Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, Tulsi Gabbard and Marianne Williamson dropped out, mostly due to a lack of backers and funds.
Still, it’s important that Warren and Klobuchar remain in the race, and remain viable candidates for the nomination — even though there is widespread belief that “a woman can’t win the presidency.”
Maybe not, but it is significant that they continue to try for the nomination, if for no other reason than to demonstrate to women throughout America that politics is not the exclusive province of men.
That was the overtone of the forum last week, with the message that with the gender ratio being so equal in the United States, so should each gender being equally represented in elected offices.