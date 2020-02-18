Our View: Bringing balance to politics

How was your President’s Day? Maybe you didn’t notice because of the sameness of the American presidency since the birth of this nation.

We’re talking gender, not personalities. The United States of America is well into its third century, and there has never been a female president. Nor has a woman ever served as vice president, although women have been on presidential tickets.

These were thoughts we had following last week’s Women in Government Forum at Allan Hancock College, which drew a panel of local, all-female government officials, including Santa Maria City Council member Gloria Soto, Guadalupe City Council member Liliana Cardenas, Solvang City Council member Karen Waite, Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne and Cathy Fisher, Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioner.

They told some interesting stories about the basis for their interest in seeking public office, and hopefully inspired more women to enter the political arena. Here’s why that last part is a big thing:

Women are the majority in America, with just a bit more than 50 percent of the total population. Yet women are woefully under-represented in the majority of political offices throughout the nation. The same is true of women in other countries, despite there being very near one woman for every man on Earth.