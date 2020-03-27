Our View: Bringing an era to conclusion

Finally, an opportunity to express our opinion on something other than the coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, we are just shifting from one disaster to another.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Pacific Gas & Electric have finally struck a deal, which will allow the state’s largest utility to work its way out of bankruptcy. California’s part of the victory will be a new level of oversight. There also is a chance the company may eventually have new owners.
The deal made in recent days still has to pass muster with a bankruptcy judge this summer, but meanwhile the company can continue to operate — hopefully without the problems that created this mess in the first place.
There is a possibility PG&E can clean up the mess with a complete overhaul of its board of directors, and with the California version of Big Brother looking over board members’ shoulders. The government’s role in company management includes a mandate that half the board members will have to be California residents, and at least some of the board seats must be assigned to safety and/or management pros, all subject to final approval by the governor.
To say this sort of arrangement is unprecedented would be a huge understatement. For one thing, this deal gives Newsom and the state Public Utilities Commission rare control over a private company, including that if PG&E doesn’t toe the line or does not exit the bankruptcy process in the judge’s ruling in June, the company must be sold to a nonprofit entity.
This is one of the more draconian business arrangements we can remember, but given PG&E’s track record over the past few years, totally justified.
You have free articles remaining.
PG&E put profit ahead of public safety leading to a truly disastrous outcome. A 2010 gas pipeline explosion in San Bruno killed eight people. The 2018 Camp fire caused by a downed power line killed 85 and all but wiped out the Northern California community of Paradise. In an admission of guilt, PG&E announced recently it had pleaded guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Camp fire.
All of the above is the reason the company is in bankruptcy, and that came piled atop billions of dollars in liabilities from being culpable in several other massive wildfires.
And we thought maybe veering our commentary away from the virus pandemic would cheer up readers, but the sad fact is there really is no victory in the PG&E deal. It might work out in the future, but for now, it’s just another regrettable chapter in managerial lapses and negligence, with customers and innocent bystanders paying the price.
In fact, while PG&E floundered and ultimately failed, no matter how much the company pays or its top management suffers, it can never compare to what the families of the men, women and children killed in the fires went through, and will continue to go through for the rest of their days.
Or, as a Paradise town councilor who lost his home in the fire said recently: “To me punishment is supposed to correct an action. Is this going to correct an action?”
But PG&E’s punishment could help with that region’s healing process. Now, two years after the Camp fire, the communities of Paradise, Magalia and Concow are still trying to rebuild. Only about 3,000 residents have returned to Paradise. The rest of Paradise’s original population of 27,000 remains dispersed into towns and cities across the nation.
It’s easy to see why there is so little sympathy for PG&E.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!