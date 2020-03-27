Our View: Bringing an era to conclusion

Finally, an opportunity to express our opinion on something other than the coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, we are just shifting from one disaster to another.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Pacific Gas & Electric have finally struck a deal, which will allow the state’s largest utility to work its way out of bankruptcy. California’s part of the victory will be a new level of oversight. There also is a chance the company may eventually have new owners.

The deal made in recent days still has to pass muster with a bankruptcy judge this summer, but meanwhile the company can continue to operate — hopefully without the problems that created this mess in the first place.

There is a possibility PG&E can clean up the mess with a complete overhaul of its board of directors, and with the California version of Big Brother looking over board members’ shoulders. The government’s role in company management includes a mandate that half the board members will have to be California residents, and at least some of the board seats must be assigned to safety and/or management pros, all subject to final approval by the governor.