The college entrance cheating scandal reminds us — in case you had forgotten, never knew or could care less — that wealth and fame are flourishing when it comes to influence peddling in America.
That’s true in life, in politics and now very publicly in academia at the highest levels. It’s how Americans respond to this issue that truly matters, and that seems to be divided along demographic and political lines.
For example, political progressives — the left — tend to blame the colleges that increasingly seek prestige by spurning the most promising students, while courting the fame of celebrities’ offspring. The left believes the higher-education system is fundamentally corrupt, and needs to be changed.
The other side — the right — extols the virtues of wealth, and generally do not see a problem when it comes to financing a big-bucks endowment at their college or university of choice, a way to give junior a leg up on the competition to be accepted.
The latter view has been a constant for generations. Families have legacy privileges for sons and daughters of alums. Dad went to an Ivy school, so sons and daughters move to the front of the admitting line. Campus buildings named for wealthy alumni do not happen by chance. Big money has changed hands.
But this admissions scandal is different, because for the first time, the depth of the corruption has apparently been exposed — college coaches putting non-athletes on their rosters after taking a six-figure bribe; a TV star forking over hundreds of thousands to get her daughter admitted to an elite California college, then the daughter bragging about not caring whether she actually attends classes.
The soul-destroying aspect of this is that using bribes to get uncaring teenagers into elite colleges has turned at least this segment of higher education into little more than a status symbol, giving wealthy parents bragging rights at cocktail parties.
Something important has been lost, and we are fairly certain that something is knowledge and wisdom, the end products of a sound college education.
Another problem is that admittance rates at the nation’s more prestigious colleges and universities have been dropping steadily. Harvard and Stanford universities, for example, admit only about 5 percent of applicants, causing angst and putting pressure on parents to get junior into the best school. Has paying top dollar to gain admittance become the norm for wealthier families?
You could make the argument that rich people should be able to spend their money as they wish. But the more truthful argument is that sending academically unqualified young people to elite schools because their parents can afford the juice deprives a truly academically qualified and deserving student a seat at the table.
What that leads to is anyone’s guess, but it does raise the prospect of awarding degrees to fops and social gadflies, instead of high-achieving students whose parents can’t afford to pay a six-figure bribe to the school.
The admittance scandal also reminds us how important institutions such as Allan Hancock College are to America. Yes, all of America, not just here in North County communities.
Our community colleges are the bedrock of America’s fractured higher-educational system, offering young people access to knowledge and wisdom at a tiny fraction of the cost of attending Harvard or Stanford.
Knowledge and wisdom are higher education’s end game, and it is comforting to know you don’t necessarily need parents on the Forbes 500 list to play in that big game. As for this college admissions scandal, where has the sense of fair play for some Americans disappeared to?