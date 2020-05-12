Our View: Breaking out into the open

It’s been eight weeks since business was anywhere near normal in the Santa Maria Valley. Eight long, difficult, frustrating weeks for business owners, their employees and customers.
The stay-at-home orders issued a month and a half ago turned out to be a wise, but punishing decision. Not only did businesses, workers and consumers suffer, the city of Santa Maria and the citizens it serves have taken a severe hit, with tumbling tax revenues pointing to a near future with reduced services and programs. It is the sort of fiscal quagmire that may require some kind of tax increase. Maybe not, but we have to be ready for that.
The federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program softened the blow for some business owners and their staffs, but it’s going to take a while for owners and workers to recover.
Now, plans are in the works to get economies back in gear, even though there are still daunting numbers on the COVID-19 infection/death curve. It’s really a difficult decision from a moral standpoint: Is it better to stay out of work and risk everything, or get back to work and risk a coronavirus infection or worse.
The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce is working up strategies for businesses as they navigate through the various phases of a reopening.
But before the Chamber blueprint is able to help businesses with reopening, city officials must work with partners on the Central Coast to create a broader, more comprehensive plan. Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties will be key players, because of connectivity and shared interests.
Meanwhile, Santa Maria will roll out its specific reopening strategy, the Mayor's Phased Reopening Plan, which incorporates San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County's reopening plans that are in formative stages.
There is a lot of cross-hatching in the city and counties’ reopening strategies, which is a very good thing because we’re all taking significant economic hits in the virus lockdown.
Through all the planning phases local business owners are weighing in with their wants and needs, most of which will be addressed in the final city and counties’ blueprints.
The county is actually the linchpin in this operation, because staying closed or being allowed to open is a function of how well local residents are avoiding COVID-19, or if they’ve been infected, how well they are recovering.
Given the nature of this virus, it seems likely that we won’t go from zero to highway speed quickly. Experts warn the coronavirus or some of its mutated forms could be with us through the end of the year, and perhaps longer. That’s not what business owners, worker or consumers really want to hear, but hear it they must.
The flip side of this potential for restarting the local economy is that if we don’t do a good enough job of stopping the disease, it could come back with a vengeance — and we have to go though the closed-businesses, stay-at-home cycle all over again. Nobody wants that.
We’ve already witnessed some impatience on the part of local residents. They’re fidgeting to get back to a normal life. We share that sentiment.
But we also understand the potential consequences of jumping the gun on reopening businesses, both from a health and commercial standpoint.
The regional approach to getting ourselves out of this mess is the best way to go. It’s a united-we-stand, divided-we-fall situation.
Besides, is staying home and watching reruns of TV shows you didn’t like in the 1980s all that bad?
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!