Our View: Breaking out into the open

Meanwhile, Santa Maria will roll out its specific reopening strategy, the Mayor's Phased Reopening Plan, which incorporates San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County's reopening plans that are in formative stages.

There is a lot of cross-hatching in the city and counties’ reopening strategies, which is a very good thing because we’re all taking significant economic hits in the virus lockdown.

Through all the planning phases local business owners are weighing in with their wants and needs, most of which will be addressed in the final city and counties’ blueprints.

The county is actually the linchpin in this operation, because staying closed or being allowed to open is a function of how well local residents are avoiding COVID-19, or if they’ve been infected, how well they are recovering.

Given the nature of this virus, it seems likely that we won’t go from zero to highway speed quickly. Experts warn the coronavirus or some of its mutated forms could be with us through the end of the year, and perhaps longer. That’s not what business owners, worker or consumers really want to hear, but hear it they must.