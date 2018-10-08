The Santa Maria Town Center — simply "the mall" to local residents — is under new ownership, and city officials couldn’t be more pleased.
That’s not to say the city was unhappy with previous owners, but when a property has been on the market for three years, and finally sells for considerably less than asking price, any sale is a sign of progress.
And that’s what city officials are counting on. The mall is an integral piece in the downtown revitalization puzzle, and the new owners — an insurance industry player — have already told city officials they will be proactive in seeking out and signing new tenants.
About that sale figure. The asking price was $34.3 million, with the final sale price reportedly just more than $21 million, which indicates either the property was over-priced to being with, or there's a downward trend in the value of older commercial properties.
Actually, in terms of age, the mall isn’t really that old. Built in 1979, the 330,000-square-feet-plus of interior space is ideally situated on six acres, has undergone several design and infrastructure updates, and sits smack-dab in the middle of Santa Maria’s downtown core.
The Great Recession took a toll on the Town Center. Several good tenants trickled out of the mall after the financial plunge, as they did in most American cities. And although the mall’s owners worked hard to refill the empty spaces, the place just never fully recovered.
Lots of details still must be worked out. For example, what will happen with regard to anchor stores Sears and Macy’s, which were not part of the overall sale, nor was the adjoining parking garage, which is owned by the city.
City officials publicly expressed pleasure about the sale, but in private were likely doing their version of the happy dance. New owners tend to inject new life into large commercial properties, and that is vitally important to Santa Maria’s grand scheme for a revitalized downtown that can compete on more or less even footing with sprawling commercial centers on the city’s outskirts.
The city’s Downtown Specific Plan was last updated in 2015, but after city officials spoke with the Town Center’s new owners, some more planning may be in order. For one thing, the new owners have expressed interest in making a full connection with the community and its residents, which is a good sign of things to come.
The truth is, the Town Center is a potential gold mine for commercial interests. Looking at the local demographics, Santa Maria being the most heavily-populated city in the county, and considering that the Town Center is the only enclosed shopping complex within a 60-mile radius, the potential is definitely there for success — a fact that cannot have escaped the notice of new owners.
What will help, a lot, is if city leaders are able to pull off their strategy to make the downtown core a place where people want to congregate — and spend. What that entails is mixed-use facilities, with shopping and/or offices on the ground, and living quarters upstairs.
Also critical to the revitalization blueprint is promoting development of boutique-style shops within the downtown footprint. Santa Maria may be a working-class/agricultural community, but that doesn’t mean local folks won’t cater to some upscale shopping choices.
Perhaps the key is that the original Town Center had some rough years after the start of the Great Recession, losing key tenants, and not only survived, but prospered as much as could be expected under the circumstances.