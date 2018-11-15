The federal government has issued new fitness guidelines for the first time in a decade, and they come with an asterisk — we are a nation becoming far too cozy with inactivity.
There are a bunch of new recommendations, but the bottom line boils down to this: Unless Americans get up and do something, we’re in for trouble.
You’re reading this, all settled into your comfy living-room easy chair, thinking you should do this stuff, but you lack meaningful motivation. We have a suggestion: Visit your local hospital — or better yet, hospice — and witness first-hand what a lack of physical activity can lead to.
Or, if you insist on staying planted on the couch staring at the TV, wait until the American Lung or Cancer associations air a public-service commercial showing a cancer victim explaining how it was sooooo hard to quit smoking, but maybe they should have — while talking through a tube in their throat. If that sort of thing doesn’t motivate you, we’re sorry, but you’re doomed.
Actually, the new fitness rules are’t that tough. The creators say even a single episode of physical activity has been shown to reduce anxiety symptoms, improve cognition, and reduce blood pressure, among a host of other benefits.
A government review of national fitness levels found only 26 percent of men, 19 percent of women, and 20 percent of adolescents are getting enough physical activity, potentially costing them normal growth and development while increasing the risk of chronic, killer diseases.
An estimated $117 billion a year in healthcare costs and about 10 percent of early deaths are associated with a general lack of exercise. Here’s the government’s new recipe for getting and staying fit:
Preschoolers between the ages of 3 and 5 should be physically active throughout the day. Children and teens ages 6-17 should do at least an hour of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity daily. Adults should do at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate exercise every week, or 75 to 150 minutes of high-intensity aerobic activity that boosts endurance training such as brisk walking, running or bicycling. Adults should incorporate muscle-strengthening activities twice a week. Pregnant and post-partum women should do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity cardio a week.
Senior citizens don’t get a pass. Older Americans should do physical activity that encompasses a variety of training, including balancing work such as lunges or walking backward, aerobic and muscle-strengthening activities.
Some of you may be winded just reading about such a regimen, but if you want to live a healthy, full life, you’d best pay attention. The basic rule is to sit less and move around more. You don’t need a fully-equipped home gym. You can do resistance training to gain muscle strength. Vigorous gardening, shoveling and digging can do the trick. Even a minimum of physical activity is better than none.
Many of the chronic diseases that are killing more and more Americans — despite modern medical miracles — can be mitigated or eliminated by increasing your level of physical activity. It’s such a simple concept, but so difficult to embrace, considering the hectic pace of life today.
It’s a little like the guy who several years ago decided to end his life by jumping off the Golden Gate bridge, but on the way down thought, OMG! what have I done? He survived and lectures about the experience, and his point is just as valid for people reluctant to get exercise.
You know how fit you are — or aren’t. It’s up to you.