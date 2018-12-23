Are you ready for it? That depends on what “it” is, and in this case it would be Christmas, now only hours away.
With regard to being ready, about half of Americans are still not finished with their holiday shopping, and won’t be until the stores close late Monday evening.
Talk about stress-inducing situations. And not altogether necessary, considering that Christmas cannot really take anyone by surprise. It happens every year on the same date in December, a fact that retailers have been reminding us of since before Halloween.
Part of the stress situation is due to spending habits. The average American has forked over nearly $1,000 in recent Christmas seasons. Moms report spending an average of $271 per child for gifts.
For comparison purposes, the average American adult spends $1,100 a year on coffee.
And although Christmas is one of this nation’s two major religious holidays, it is also a commercial happening, with Christmas-season shopping accounting for nearly 20 percent of the nation’s annual retail economy. It’s also a bonanza for workers, three-quarters of a million of whom are hired for the Christmas rush.
Still, despite the joy, peace and goodwill to the world, Christmas can be a struggle for many, and there are ways to fight the holiday blues: Don’t sugarcoat it, accept that some folks don’t share the joy. To combat that, do something nice for someone else. Call an old friend. Treat yourself to something special. And laugh.
You may also get an emotional boost by turning on some holiday tunes, especially the jolly, jingling ones. Plan and throw a party for friends and neighbors. Watch some of the old Christmas movie classics, because “It’s a Wonderful Life” if you let it be. Putting up Christmas lights inside the house helps, too.
We like to think about Scrooge, who epitomizes all that is wrong and right about this holiday season. He’s the “Bah humbug” king of the universe until three Christmas spirits convince him of the folly of his ways. The story of such a transformative experience just never gets old.
While some of this may seem artificial, the part about helping others helping to propel you into the Christmas spirit is very real. Here are some hints:
If you know a friend or neighbor who is lonely, arrange a visit today, Christmas Eve or on Christmas day Tuesday.
Practice some random acts of kindness, and make it spontaneous for the optimum results. For example, if you take the family out for a meal today, leave a generous tip, even if the waitperson is a little cranky or harried. If you’re taking the bus, offer your seat to someone standing. If a friend is suffering the holiday blues, buy them a coffee. Call your favorite charity and make a financial pledge, or volunteer for service. Then encourage those you bestow kindness upon to pay it forward.
This may seem like short notice for such suggestions, but frankly, if half of the Christmas shoppers still have a lot of work to do, you certainly have time to arrange ways to improve the lives of others over the next three days.
And here’s the thing — the small fire of kindness you light in the next couple of days has the potential to continue burning brightly for months, perhaps years.
It is relatively simple to make your life and the lives of others far better in this season of joy. All it takes is the desire to do it, make the plans, then jump right in. We feel better just writing this.