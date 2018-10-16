There was one of those special moments on a weekend network TV news show. It came out of the Florida Panhandle, recently pummeled by Hurricane Michael.
The clip showed the mayor of a small coastal town telling a constituent whose home was badly damaged, but livable, that it would be “a couple of months” before electric power was restored. The recipient of that bad news looked like he wanted to just collapse in a heap.
The fact is, areas of the Florida Panhandle that endured Michael’s wrath may never recover. That seems to be the nature of modern-day natural disasters — bigger, stronger and relentless.
Such calamity visited the Central Coast late last year and early in 2018. The Thomas fire ravaged much of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties’ back country and foothills areas. Then came the rains, bringing death and destruction to Montecito, the worst that village has ever experienced, with nearly two dozen residents killed, and a swath of property destruction from the hills to the ocean. Now, more than nine months after the flooding, motorists are still coping with more than a half-dozen damaged bridges in the area.
All of which begs the question — are we really prepared for disaster? The obvious answer is that we are not prepared. Which is unfortunate for many living in those South Coast foothills, which are threatened today by a red-flag fire watch.
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will hear all about it at its meeting today in Santa Barbara. An analysis of the county’s performance and response to the Thomas fire and subsequent mud-flow disaster in Montecito will be reviewed.
There are other important matters on today’s meeting agenda, but perhaps none with more overall importance than the fire/flood report.
The analysis identifies several areas of strength in the county’s response, but at the same time sees some areas where the county could improve the way it deals with future disasters.
The good news first: Strengths include information sharing on many communication platforms, producing helpful maps, using a call center to provide information and situational awareness, offering personal trauma counseling and issuing warnings about collateral health risks from the twin disasters.
Overall good marks, but the report also pinpoints areas of concern, including better coordination of disaster response, streamlining public information procedures, and the need to step up the county’s ability to respond to disasters.
The criticisms are not major, and we’ll venture to say few — if any — communities in America are prepared for disasters of the magnitude that struck the South Coast last year and early this year. In order to achieve such preparedness, a county and its cities would have to devote themselves to always being prepared, at the expense of almost everything else. Not going to happen, because life goes on, even amid chaos and mayhem.
The Thomas fire, Montecito mudslide and subsequent rescue and recovery operations have been topics of discussion since they occurred, and that, too, is part of the improvement process.
The ongoing discussion and analysis is crucial because we seem to have entered a new era of climatic conditions, whose impacts on humanity will be wide-ranging, from category 4 and 5 hurricanes slamming U.S. coasts becoming the yearly norm, 500-year floods happening one or more times a year, mammoth tornadoes wiping entire towns off the map, and each year producing a new biggest-and-worst-ever wildfire in California.
At the personal level, this means we should all be better able to cope with the next big one.