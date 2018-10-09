We select ballot measures upon which to comment every election cycle, educating ourselves in order to make recommendations to voters.
This should not be confused with the old-school newspaper practice of endorsing candidates and ballot initiatives, which too often demonstrated the sort of bias that most media outlets are staying away from.
It’s a deliberate move on our part, and for many years it has been our practice to avoid recommending candidates, preferring to encourage readers to do their research and follow their hearts in choosing which person is to receive their vote.
The days of newspaper king-making is long gone, and frankly, good riddance. In recent years we’ve chosen to focus on objective news stories about candidates and ballot measures, laying out both sides of an argument, and allowing readers to decide which side they prefer.
But we do weigh in on ballot measures, in part because in recent years the arguments for and against most initiatives have in too many cases been hopelessly misleading, and all too often purporting to do one thing while actually doing something quite the opposite.
Undeterred by such a semantics and facts maze, today we start with our recommendations for the California ballot measures to be decided Nov. 6. We’re making it a two-parter, today focusing on Propositions 1, 2 and 10, all of which deal with critically important housing issues.
Proposition 1
This measures seeks approval for $4 billion in general obligation bonds to support housing programs for our military veterans and low-income Californians.
Considering the existential housing crisis in California — and in much of the nation for that matter — public support for Prop. 1 is a must.
Most of us cannot imagine what it’s like to be homeless, or not sure where we will sleep, safely, each night. Too many Californians are in that dreadful situation.
The $4 billion that would be raised via bond sales also is good for prying loose federal dollars to help build new housing.
We strongly recommend a “yes” vote on Proposition 1.
Proposition 2
This measure is sort of collateral to Prop. 1, in that it makes more funds available to provide affordable housing for low-income Californians.
If approved by voters, Prop. 2 would authorize the state to use unspent money from a 2004 ballot measure for mental-health services.
The last thing taxpayers need is to have funds they’ve approved sitting around, doing nothing for a decade and a half.
California has the nation’s largest homeless population, at more than 130,000 people on any given night. Those unspent dollars from 2004 should help ease their pain and discomfort.
We recommend a “yes” vote on Proposition 2.
Proposition 10
This is yet another housing-related measure, defining rent-control regulations, which in and of itself will not directly address California’s affordable housing crisis.
But what it will do is set new guidelines for local governments, allowing them to respond to local housing issues in the manner local policy makers deem adequate.
In just about every instance we can remember or imagine, leaving local decisions in the hands of local elected officials is the right way to go. Prop. 10 will do that.
We recommend a “yes” vote on Proposition 10.
***
In a few days we'll examine the other four ballot measures, and make our recommendations. In the meantime, we have another tip — use your official voter’s guide booklet to read up on the propositions to be decided Nov. 6. Read arguments both “for” and “against” each measure, and don’t be surprised if you come up with conclusions different from ours.