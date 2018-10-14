We began our recommendations to voters on the statewide ballot measures a few days ago, encouraging passage of Propositions 1, 2 and 10, all of which pertain to housing issues. Today we examine the other four state measures on the Nov. 6 ballot.
It’s been years since we endorsed specific candidates, a policy that grew from our belief that it’s up to voters, not us, to decide. Instead, we’ve opted to focus on providing objective news stories about candidates and ballot measures, laying out both sides of an issue, so readers then choose which side they prefer.
We make recommendations on ballot measures, in part because in recent years the arguments for and against most initiatives have in too many cases been misleading, and frequently claim to do one thing while actually doing something quite the opposite.
So, today we offer part two of our recommendations for the California ballot measures to be decided next month, or sooner if you intend to vote by mail.
Proposition 3
This water measure is another in a long line of bonds, the stated purpose of which is to allow California to better develop and manage water resources, a goal we all know is worthy.
However, like so many ballot measures, Prop. 3 has what we consider to be too many poison pills.
For example, if approved Prop. 3 would shift the costs of such development and management from end users to the state’s taxpayers, not all of whom would benefit. Prop. 3 would also divert important funding away from many of California’s most important responsibilities, such as public education and affordable housing. The measure’s language also fails to guarantee sure oversight and fiscal accountability. Too many problems to overcome.
We recommend a “no” vote on Proposition 3.
Proposition 4
If approved by voters, Prop. 4 would allow use of $1.5 billion in taxpayer funds to support privately-owned children’s hospitals, and five children’s hospitals in the University of California system.
We support quality healthcare for all Californians — but sending public funds to private businesses is fundamentally wrong.
Treating sick kids is a compelling factor, but not in the private sector using public money. There are better ways to affect such change.
We recommend a “no” vote on Proposition 4.
Proposition 5
Many are calling this measure Prop. 13 2.0, because it could lower the property tax burden for certain home owners. That sounds good on paper, but not in real life.
If approved, Prop. 5 would let some home owners save money, but cost public schools and local programs about $1 billion a year, at a time when schools and services can’t afford to take that kind of financial hit.
We recommend a “no” vote on Proposition 5.
Proposition 6
California is near the top 10 nationally when it comes to highways in need of repair. This state is a major player in the nation’s infrastructure nightmare.
Prop. 6 would, among other things, repeal the package of taxes and fees approved by the Legislature to fund transportation projects. If approved, Prop. 6 would amount to a loss of nearly $5 billion a year in road funds. In addition, Prop. 6 would tie state lawmakers’ hands when it comes to dealing with infrastructure needs.
We recommend a “no” vote on Proposition 6.
***
That’s it for the ballot measures, but we have another tip for voters — read up on the propositions to be decided Nov. 6 in your state voter’s guide. Consider arguments both for and against each measure, and don’t be surprised if you come up with conclusions different than ours.